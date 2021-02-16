Tax authority receives over quarter-of-a-million income tax declarations ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) has received over quarter of a million income tax returns for 2020.

Filing opened Monday, with the MTA recommending people hold off on filing – sincce the period runs until the end of April – as a backlog was already building up. At that point (mid-morning Monday – ed.) 100,000 returns had been filed. Currently the figure stands at around 270,000.

Nearly all returns filed were submitted electronically, the the authority also recommends not going to an MTA outlet just yet if people want to file on paper, as lines will be long.

MTA spokesperson: System working well though may be delays on log-in

MTA head of communications Gea Otsa said Tuesday that: "As ever, the burden on the information system was high on the first day."

"At the moment, there are no more lines on the online system, however, and declarations can be submitted easily. However, due to the large number of users in the immediate term, it may not be possible to log in right away. In this case, we recommend trying again later," Otsa added.

The MTA's phone lines are also experiencing high volumes of customs, the authority says.

Rebate repayments start on February 26

More than 750,000 declarations are expected in total.

Tax rebates will start to be issued from February 26 for those who filed electronically, and from March 19 for those who filed on paper. Payments of underpaid tax are due by October 1.

The MTA issued €189 million in rebates last year, while additional required payments came to €58 million.

Another option in lieu of rebates is to donate to charity. So far, 951 people have donated €36,000 in full or part-rebates, the MTA says.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

