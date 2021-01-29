Tax and Customs Board destroyed 9.6 million contraband cigarettes

On Thursday, January 29, the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) destroyed 9.6 million contraband cigarettes, which it had intercepted last year close to the Latvian border. A truck driver has been imprisoned in connection with the incident.

The MTA discovered the haul in a truck trailer in the middle of summer, in Tõrva municipality, Valga County.

The state would have lost nearly €1.4 million in excise duties on the illicit cigarettes, had they found their way into circulation.

A court found the truck driver culpable, and he was sentenced to three years' imprisonment with a five-year probation period, BNS reports.

--

