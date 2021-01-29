Tax and Customs Board destroyed 9.6 million contraband cigarettes ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Contraband cigarettes. Source: (MTA)
Contraband cigarettes. Source: (MTA)
On Thursday, January 29, the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) destroyed 9.6 million contraband cigarettes, which it had intercepted last year close to the Latvian border. A truck driver has been imprisoned in connection with the incident.

The MTA discovered the haul in a truck trailer in the middle of summer, in Tõrva municipality, Valga County.

The state would have lost nearly €1.4 million in excise duties on the illicit cigarettes, had they found their way into circulation.

A court found the truck driver culpable, and he was sentenced to three years' imprisonment with a five-year probation period, BNS reports.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

