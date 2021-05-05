E-residency expands to Singapore, Bangkok, Johannesburg and Sao Paolo

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
e-Residency card in a laptop. Source: Brand Estonia
News

E-residency cards can now be issued in South Africa, Singapore, Brazil and Thailand as Estonia's e-Residency program expands around the world.

Last year, the Ministry of the interior, the Police and Border Guard Board and BLS International Services Limited signed an agreement to increase the accessibility of the e-Residency programme in different parts of the world.

Digital IDs can currently be picked up at 50 issue points across the world and there are plans to expand to another 15 destinations.

Ruth Annus, head of the Citizenship and Migration Policy Department of the Ministry of the Interior, said the e-Residency programme has a positive effect on both Estonia's economy and image as an innovative e-state.

"The companies established by e-residents enrich the business landscape, bring significant revenue to the state treasury and create jobs for Estonian people. The international renown gained thanks to the programme also brings foreign investments and facilitates the export of the e-services of Estonian companies," she said.

Managing Director of e-Residency Lauri Haav said: "Sao Paulo, Bangkok, Singapore and Johannesburg are important hubs for modern-minded world travellers or digital nomads of whom there are about 5 to 10 million in the world. We are happy to be able to offer them superb tools for remotely managing companies by way of e-Residency."

E-Residency offers the citizens of foreign countries secure access to Estonia's e-services. The holder of an e-Residency digital ID card can digitally sign documents and log into all the portals and information systems that recognise the Estonian ID card. An e-Residency digital ID is not a physical personal identification document or a travel document and it does not carry a photo. E-Residency does not grant citizenship, tax residency, residence permit or permission of entry to Estonia or the European Union.

Estonia currently has over 80,000 e-residents who have established more than 16,500 Estonian companies. The majority of companies have been set up by German, Russian and Ukrainian citizens.   

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:06

Police investigating Saaremaa shopping mall multi-million loan details

19:43

April busiest at Tallinn Airport in past seven months

17:52

Health Board: Effects of easing restrictions can be seen in 2-3 weeks

17:24

Estonia allocates €75,000 to help India fight coronavirus

16:56

Nature reserve planned to protect biodiverse region west of Tallinn

16:22

Outgoing NATO eFP commander: We stand side by side – and fully integrated

15:53

Vaccination coverage lowest in Ida-Viru County, highest on islands

15:32

Mart Luik leaves politics to become Tallinn's business director

15:24

Liimets: Government wants to move forward with 2014 border agreement

14:53

Hiiumaa lighthouse shares origins with Eiffel Tower

14:16

IT minister requesting feedback on future of digital society

13:49

E-residency expands to Singapore, Bangkok, Johannesburg and Sao Paolo

13:29

Basketball domestic final will pit Pärnu Sadam against Kalev/Cramo

13:01

Government extends into May support to businesses hit by pandemic

12:39

Close to a million COVID-19 vaccine doses may arrive in Estonia by June end

11:50

Global Estonian Report: May 5 – May 12

11:24

Health minister: Fewer vaccine doses could be kept in reserve

11:17

Kaljulaid discusses security, economic cooperation with Polish president

10:52

Party leaders: Jüri Ratas not yet approached us on potential presidency bid

10:46

Health Board: 430 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, six deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: