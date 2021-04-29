Estonia to abolish tax exemption for home loan interests

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Apartments in Tallinn's Kalamaja district. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The state plans to end the tax exemption on housing loan interest from 2023, according to the state budget strategy (RES), approved on Thursday.

Lifting of the exemption has been recommended to Estonia by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on the grounds that it benefits first and foremost households with higher incomes and thereby increases inequality.

By abolishing the exemption from income tax capped at €300 a year, the state will save an amount equaling 0.02 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) annually.

According to the strategy, the general tax burden in Estonia will decrease to 33.3 percent of GDP in 2022 and reach 32.6 percent by 2025.

It is a goal of the government to keep the tax system stable during its term in office. This means keeping the tax burden close to 33 percent of GDP.

The changes to the second pillar of the pension system will raise that indicator to 37.3 percent in 2021. The impact of the reform will decrease in 2022, however.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:00

Watch live: National handball team to host Austria in Euro qualification

18:37

Estonia to seek €280 million from European Commission for Tallinn Hospital

18:08

Government approves order allowing distance learning for grades 9 and 12

17:44

Lithuanian PM doubts need for Baltic 'travel bubble'

17:16

Isamaa leadership: Rahva Tahe episode is harming us ahead of elections

16:49

New health center in Kopli to be completed by end of year

16:19

Health Board expecting rise in coronavirus cases after school holidays

15:53

Estonia to abolish tax exemption for home loan interests

15:42

Estonian airlines competed for scheduled routes left open by Finnair

15:13

Riigikogu continues to distance work

15:10

Government endorses 2022-2025 state budget strategy Updated

14:19

Several hospitals open vaccination to the over 50s

14:12

Scientific council recommends kindergarten children stay at home

13:43

AK: Kindergartener hospitalized in serious condition after sandpit incident

12:46

Live: President introduces Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund principles

12:19

Finance minister: Ministries must cut spend by €60 million in 2022

12:15

Estonian MEP calls on EU to expel Russian diplomats

11:49

Chancellor: Wholesale closure of restaurants not justified

11:18

Interior ministry says EU migrant return plan in line with its vision

10:44

57 people have been infected with South African covid strain in Estonia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: