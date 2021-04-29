Government approves order allowing contact learning for grades 9 and 12

Classroom. Image is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Government on Thursday approved the order allowing contact learning for pupils in grades 9 and 12 from May 3, in addition to pupils in primary school.

Contact learning is also allowed for students of vocational educational institutions who are required to take state examinations this year. Learning must be conducted following all COVID-19 safety rules.

The change allows students graduating basic school, upper secondary school and vocational secondary education to better prepare for graduation.

Students will be able to level out gaps that occurred in distance learning under the direct supervision of teachers, a statement from the government said.

Schools will be able to decide the specifics of conducting the learning process; they must assess the need for contact learning of pupils in graduating classes, and organize contact learning pursuant to this. In making decisions concerning the organization of learning, precautions necessary to prevent the spread of the virus must be taken into account.

The government made the decision in principal on Tuesday.

Editor's note: The headline of this article has been corrected.

Editor: Helen Wright

