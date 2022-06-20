English and mathematics national examination scores have declined slightly

The Education and Youth Board has published the results of this year's spring state tests in the Examinations Information System (EIS)—distance learning had little effect on Estonian language instruction, while the results of the state exams in English and mathematics have declined slightly.

The Agency assessed nearly 23,000 exam papers in total.

This year, a total of 10,126 examinees took the national exams, of which 8,227 were upper secondary school students, 1,452 were vocational school students, and 447 had finished secondary school already.

Students could take Estonian, Estonian as a second language, mathematics, and foreign language exams. Aimi Püüa, head of department at the Education and Youth Board, said that distance learning had little affect on the teaching of Estonian.

"While the results of the national English exam have dropped slightly, it is encouraging that more than 80 percent of examinees in the international English exam achieved the C1-C2 language proficiency level, which is higher than what is required by the national curriculum."

The average math score has also dropped slightly, which may be due to the fact that the exam was elective in 2021 and only the students who knew the subject well opted to take it. However, this spring, the exam was obligatory for all graduates.

Preliminary results of national exams

The average score of this year's state exam in Estonian was 60.5 points and 7,051 candidates took opted to take it.

A total of 2,372 candidates took Estonian as a second language exam, with an average score of 55.9 points. Half of them achieved the results above 60 points, and will be awarded a B2 level certificate.

In mathematics, a total of 3,926 candidates took the narrow version of examination with the average score of 32.2 points, and 4,738 candidates took the extended version, with 55 points on average.

A total of 4,015 candidates took the national English exam, of whom 28.6 percent achieved B1 and 47.5 percent B2.

During the academic year, 4,439 students took the Cambridge C1 Advanced international English exam. A total of 3,630 students, or 81.8 percent of those taking the exam, achieved C1 or above.

237 candidates took the foreign language examination in French and 57 in German.

There was no international Russian language exam this year. Students were able to take the Russian as a foreign language at level B1. 157 students have passed this exam and achieved the average score of 80.9 points.

