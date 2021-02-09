Government agrees school exams can go ahead this summer

The government has agreed in principle that basic school final exams and high school state exams will take place this year, after canceling them last year due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ministers made a decision in principle on Tuesday to hold exams this year to receive feedback about students' progress. A proposal from the Ministry of Education and Research said the completion of basic school this school year would not depend on the examination results.

Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform) said the biggest challenge the Estonian education system faces is offering all students support that meets their needs.

"That is why the exams are especially important this year - their main goal is to provide valuable information for assessing the impact of the corona crisis and planning follow-up activities," she said, adding a plan has been created to help students who need additional support it.

Kersna highlighted that children and young people have had to study in difficult conditions throughout the school year due to coronavirus and the exams will show what the effect of this has been.

Final marks will be calculated differently this year for basic school examinations and pupils will not receive grades and graduation will not be dependent on exams. State examinations in high schools take place as usual.

