Graduation ceremonies mostly taking place outdoors this year

Many graduation ceremonies this study year will take place outdoors to ensure sufficient distancing between graduating students and their close ones.

University of Tartu's graduating ceremonies will take place in front of the old anatomy building on Uppsala tänav. Only graduates will be allowed on the ceremony grounds, their family and friends can look at the ceremony from a distance, either on the screens placed on Toomemägi or online.

"You can congratulate the graduates after the ceremony, but you must avoid large gatherings and distance and follow national restrictions," the university's homepage reads.

Each graduate can pick their own celebration location, the university's webpage points to the area in front of the main building, the Tartu Cathedral, Pirogov Park and the "kissing students" statue.

Graduates are asked to maintain distance, there is no requirement to wear masks and there will be no handshakes upon receiving the diploma.

Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) spokesperson Krõõt Nõges told ERR that only graduates of the school can attend the ceremony. "Family can look at the ceremony from screens set up outside on the university campus or in auditoriums in case of rain. Four close ones per one graduate are welcomed to the campus," she explained.

In addition, all ceremonies will also be broadcast online.

Põlva High School director Alo Savi told ERR that last year's experience will be taken into account when planning ceremonies this year. "The ceremony will take place on June 22 /.../ and we assume the weather will be nice and rain-free. It will take place in front of the school building with sufficient distancing and each graduate can invite two parents to the balconies," Savi said.

He explained that the school has balconies on three floors of the building, where both parents and teachers should nicely fit.

The graduating ceremony at Pelgulinn High School will take place in the school hall, however. Director Tõnu Piibur said students are allowed to bring two parents or other close ones to the ceremony. "Close ones must wear masks and distance from others, however. Children do not have a mask-wearing requirement, it would be strange if graduates would all be wearing masks for pictures," Piibur said.

--

