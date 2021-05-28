Government greenlights school graduation ceremonies

Attendees at a graduation. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
The government on Thursday gave the green light to the holding of graduation ceremonies at Estonia's schools at the end of this academic year.

"We made a decision in the government yesterday that from June 14, up to 600 people will be allowed to take part in indoor events and up to 1,000 people in outdoor events," Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform) wrote on Facebook.

The minister stressed that the 50 percent maximum room capacity requirement must be taken into account.

"Thus, graduation ceremonies can take place, but in a dispersed way and in compliance with the necessary safety requirements. The safest thing to do would be to hold them outdoors in good weather," Kersna added. 

Editor: Helen Wright

