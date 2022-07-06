Gallery: Estonian president hosts Rose Garden reception for top graduates

President Alar Karis and Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform) on Tuesday hosted a reception at the Rose Garden of the Presidential Palace in Kadriorg for this year's top graduates from Estonian schools, including high schools, vocational schools and universities.

"I am dispatching you all from Kadriorg today as ambassadors of education," Karis said, addressing the graduates. "This means that I am asking you to carry with you the spirit of education and erudition and to disseminate it with the same care with which diplomats have stood for Estonia throughout history. Wherever your studies, work or other life events may take you, you hold in your hands reins with which you can direct society in a smarter and better educated direction."

According to the Estonian head of state, valuing education starts with little things like acknowledging and thanking one's own teachers, but also includes the willingness to support friends' and loved ones' efforts to further themselves.

"When you become decision-makers, then standing up for accessibility and quality education for all at all levels," he continued. "But standing up for education also means the gumption to challenge attempts to prioritize superficiality over education."

This year, nearly 1,000 graduates from every Estonian school, including general education and vocational schools as well as colleges and universities, were invited to the Rose Garden reception. The traditional graduates' reception dates back to 1922.

