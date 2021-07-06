Gallery: President hosts reception for school, university graduates

News
President's reception for high school and university graduates.
Open gallery
35 photos
News

Outstanding graduates were celebrated at Kadriorg on Tuesday at a reception with President Kersti Kaljulaid and Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform).

Almost 650 graduates of general and vocational education and higher education institutions from every Estonian school were invited to the reception this year.

The reception for graduates has taken place since 1922. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

