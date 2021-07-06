Gallery: President hosts reception for school, university graduates
Outstanding graduates were celebrated at Kadriorg on Tuesday at a reception with President Kersti Kaljulaid and Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform).
Almost 650 graduates of general and vocational education and higher education institutions from every Estonian school were invited to the reception this year.
The reception for graduates has taken place since 1922.
Editor: Helen Wright