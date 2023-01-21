President invites children to write to him on why the world needs Estonia

President Alar Karis is holding a brainstorm and essay-writing competition for children aged 7-19 on the topic "Why does the world need Estonia?" Essays should be mailed or emailed to the president by February 14; Estonian children living abroad are welcome to write as well.

While last year's topic, "What kind of Estonia do we really want?" focused on the future of Estonia, problems the country is facing and the ideals it should be striving for, this year, the Estonian president is calling on children to pinpoint Estonia's place in a globalized world, according to an Office of the President (VPK) press release.

What role does one small culture play in a highly interconnected world? What advantages does it boast, and why is it important to listen to small countries in particular? How is Estonia of value to the rest of the world?

Essays can be mailed (max. length two A4 pages) to

Office of the President of the Republic

A. Weizenbergi 39

15050 Tallinn

ESTONIA

or emailed (max. length 5,000 characters) to [email protected] by Tuesday, February 14.

Please attach your name, age, school and grade, home address and phone number to your essay.

President Alar Karis has called on children to brainstorm and write to him about why the world needs Estonia. January 2023. Source: Office of the President

The VPK will publish both the best ideas from the brainstorm and the most impressive essays.

Click here or email [email protected] for more info.

More than 560 letters poured in from across the country

Last January, President Karis called on children to write to him and share their thoughts, feelings, wishes, opinions and dreams on the topic of "What kind of Estonia do we really want?"

By February 14, a total of 564 schoolchildren aged 7-19 — and one six-year-old child — had written to the president, both by hand and by email, in prose and in poetry, both with and without accompanying illustrations. Responses poured in from all over the country, from Tallinn, Tartu and other large cities to even the smallest and most remote villages.

Overall, the letters received reflected a great love for Estonia, and praise for education and their teachers was frequent, the VPK noted. Yet there was also great concern regarding Estonia's nature and the environment, particularly the future of its forests, as well as a divided society, racism, bigotry and xenophobia, disappointment in the behavior of Estonian politicians, and worry regarding mental health as well as inequality, including poverty. Common themes, however, also included caring for one another, kindness and empathy.

Responses reflected writers' feelings and thoughts about Estonia today and fantastic as well as less fantastic visions of the future Estonia; they included humorous parables, but also painful confessions about the concerns they, their families and their friends faced.

An outdoor exhibition featuring selected quotes from the letters received was opened in Kadriorg Park on Children's Day on June 1.

'Some want Estonia to be big; I don't think it needs to be'

Below are some of the thoughts shared in last year's letters to the Estonian president:

"We have very good teachers right now. Teachers that love their work and have devoted much of their lives to it, despite the fact that we are thwarting them with all our might. I want that, ten years from now, we have the same sort of teachers who are passionate about their work."

— Averiin Hummal, 11, Tartu Hansa School

"I think that Estonia doesn't need to be big, because then it's easier to go wherever you need to go. Some want Estonia to be big, but I think it doesn't need to be. But if others do, then okay."

— Marten Simo, 4th grade, Ülenurme High School

"Of the good things, what I like is that Estonia has all four seasons, and that is something that no politician can take away or add to."

— Carmella Krislin Kruus, 11, Tartu Hansa School

"I want that, in the future, people would take notice and care more that young people receive help if needed. Because what good does it do us to top global PISA rankings if the ones [taking the test], i.e. OUR FUTURE, burns out completely and doesn't even see their own future. There's no point in dreaming of a future Estonia if young people break before that future becomes the present."

— Johanna Karp, 12th grade, Hugo Treffner High School

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!