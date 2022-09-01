Gallery: President Karis talks about genes to young pupils

During the first week of school, ERR's Vikerradio will broadcast new episodes from the series "Laste ööülikool" (Children's night university). On September 1, Knowledge Day, President Alar Karis came on the show to talk about genes with young pupils.

Before becoming President of Estonia, Alar Karis was a scientist. On Knowledge Day, he spoke to current, former and future pupils about his work as a genetic scientist on Vikerraadio's "Laste ööülikool" (Children's night university) radio show.

