Leesi to Lukas: Put your foot down and fight for teachers' salaries

News
Lauri Leesi.
Lauri Leesi. Source: Siim Lõvi
News

Former principal of the French Lyceum Lauri Leesi urged Minister of Education and Research Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) to be bolder in demanding higher salaries for teachers. Leesi finds that teachers should be paid €2,000 a month and work no more than 18 hours a week.

"I believe that my former student, Minister Lukas does not have the money presently. But to fight in the cabinet, slam his fist down on the table, like Peeter Kreitzberg – 'God damn it, if you will not raise teachers' salaries to €2,000 a month, I will storm out of this office.' That is how you need to fight," Leesi said.

Leesi remarked that low salaries render the teaching profession less prestigious.

"If a teacher makes the same as an average farmhand, there is little hope children will respect them. Why should they? They do not respect the person hired to split firewood," Leesi said.

The former school head said that the teaching profession has been turned into a par excellence example of an exploited class. "The fact that the normal working time of teachers used to be 18 hours a week during Soviet times and is 24 hours now I call exploitation. This should fetch a salary of €2,000 today," he said.

Leesi said that working as a class teacher is the most difficult part. "It pays an additional €120 a month in some schools, €100 or €140 in others. But I have always said that being a class teacher should fetch the minimum salary. As long as that is not the case, it makes no sense to talk about steps we're taking or hiking the bonus by €10 or €15. It amounts to joking around. And if they think it can avoid teachers going on strike, I can tell you that €20 is not going to achieve that," Leesi said.

Leesi said that teachers need to be able to assert themselves and maintain discipline. "When I entered the classroom, the door was closed and silence fell, you could hear a fly buzzing. And the lesson ends when the bell is rings. Those 45 minutes need to be spent on knowledge. But if 10 minutes are spent noting down who is absent, another 10 minutes on remarks... Eventually, you're left with just 8-9 minutes for teaching. That is a poor teacher," Leesi said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:33

City of Tartu plans city center riverside promenade

18:05

Gallery: President Karis talks about genes to young pupils

17:32

Center Party founding member Olav Anton dies

17:16

Electricity prices in Estonia to fall to €311 per MWh on Friday

17:00

Regional daily: New Kambja Municipality mayor elected amid controversy

16:59

Officials: Covid medicine joint tender beneficial in any case

16:38

Saue State High School opens in time for new academic year

16:34

Russian citizen arrivals in Estonia increase considerably over summer

16:12

Nord Pool puts historical price data access fees down to rising costs

16:04

Committee chair: Communication working between security agencies and defmin

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.08

Estonia's August inflation exceeds 25 percent, still highest in euro area

30.08

Daily: First Estonian volunteer awarded Ukraine's Order for Courage

31.08

EU to suspend visa agreement with Russia, Estonia says it's not enough

31.08

Omniva to close over 70 postal service points this fall

11:24

Eesti Gaas once again sharply increases price for household consumers Updated

10:07

Lukas: 'Non-Estonian speakers should feel like full members of society'

10:54

Russian authorities to install tank monument across river from Narva

12:05

Minister sends heating season energy price compensation scheme for approval

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: