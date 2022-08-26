Ministers want to increase salaries for police, rescuers, teachers

News
Estonian rescuers. Photo is illustrative.
Estonian rescuers. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The monthly salaries of police officers, rescuers and teachers in Estonia should be higher than the average national wage, find the interior and education ministers. Whether and how much state employees' wages will increase next year won't be clear until the government has drawn up and the Riigikogu has passed the 2023 state budget.

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said that within the next few years, police officers' and rescuers' salaries should be increased to 120 percent of the national average wage. This would mark a 15 percent raise for police and 25 percent raise for rescuers.

"As a police officer's salary is currently around €1,500, that raise should be hundreds of euros," Läänemets said. "And a rescuer's salary is €1,190. These people can't even get home loans with such wages. We as a state have created a situation in which people of vital importance to us, who ensure everyone's safety, can't guarantee their own families' safety. That's sort of a disgrace for the state."

Teachers' salaries remain below the national average as well. The Reform-Isamaa-SDE coalition agreement states that during the transition to Estonian-language education, a general salary increase for teachers will be set as a target as well.

Minister of Education and Research Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) said that education should be one of the priorities of next year's state budget.

"Considering the sharp increase in the average wage we're currently seeing under inflation, it could be said that the target is a teacher salary of €2,000," Lukas said. "Because the average wage is already nearly €1,700. Whether it can be done in one year, two years, three years — that is what we'll be discussing."

The Estonian began discussing the state budget strategy and next year's state budget on Tuesday, and it was a topic of discussion at Thursday's cabinet meeting as well.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said that they have not yet reached the point of serious disputes, and that the wage increased discussion yet lies ahead for the coalition.

"Of course we'll see wage pressure both in the private and public sectors, but we have to face up to what possibilities we have — how much it will be possible in state budget terms to increase wages," Kallas said. "We also need to ensure that while inflation is high, we don't drive up inflation even further. We're going to be in a very difficult situation if our high inflation meets a cooling of the economy, for which few good tools exist."

The government wants to submit next year's state budget to the Riigikogu by the end of September.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:16

Estonian furniture retailers: IKEA opening won't change market much

12:53

Minister: The human-made electricity market is no sacred cow

12:35

'Kids to School' campaign receives less donations than in previous years

12:05

Tallinn City Theater expects €4 million increase in state co-financing

11:57

Estonian men's basketball team lose world championship game to Slovenia

11:39

Ministers want to increase salaries for police, rescuers, teachers

11:35

Anett Kontaveit could face Serena Williams in US Open round two

11:10

Russian-language kindergartens too short on teachers to switch to Estonian

11:05

Estonians help clubs into Conference and Europa League group stages

10:59

Estonia's media houses hit by 'intensified' cyber-attacks Friday morning

Watch again

Most Read articles

23.08

Sanna Marin: The Baltics should have been heeded over Russia

24.08

Gallery: Sneak peek into Estonia's first full-sized IKEA, opening Thursday

25.08

28 percent of Russian entrants into EU since February 24 came via Estonia

24.08

Gallery: Demolition of massive Soviet monument underway in Riga park

25.08

Estonia sets 2030 target for renewable-only electricity

25.08

Statistics: Q2 2022 average gross monthly wage in Estonia was €1,693

25.08

Estonia donates first €350,000 in coin card proceeds to Ukraine

25.08

Seven countries' Foreign Affairs Committee chairs want stronger sanctions

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: