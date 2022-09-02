Gallery: Kristiine, Freedom schools mark first day of the new academic year

Thursday, September 1 was the first day of the new academic year in Estonia, and a national flag day.

Close to 160,000 pupils went back to school, or in the case of the 14,000 first-graders, attended their first day of school, at the hundreds of general education elementary, basic and high schools nationwide, with well over 20,000 more starting the new academic year at a vocational school.

While, perhaps contrary to some people's beliefs, ERR cannot be in all places at all time, one of its photographers, Ken Mürk, was on hand for the first day at the Kristiine High School in Tallinn, and the Vabaduse Kool (Freedom School), opened up for its first academic year and serving Ukrainian pupils who have had to flee their home country following the Russian invasion which started over six months ago.

Lessons at the Vabaduse Kool are being conducted in both Estonian and Ukrainian, and the option to study the Ukrainian language, and that country's culture, further, is also on offer.

The school's grand opening was attended by education minister Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) and Ukraine's ambassador to Estonia, H.E. Mariana Betsa.

--

