Number of students in Estonia continues to rise

News
Child in a school uniform walking through Vabaduse väljak in Tallinn.
Child in a school uniform walking through Vabaduse väljak in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Some 158,000 students are slated to attend general education schools in Estonia this school year, or 1,500 more than last year. Of these, nearly 14,000 are entering the first grade — when compulsory education in Estonia begins.

According to the Ministry of Education and Research, the number of general education students remains on the rise, however this is due to an increase in the number of high school students; at the same time, the number of basic school students is actually expected to decrease.

Nonetheless, more precise changes vary by region. For example, over the past decade, the number of students at general education schools has increased by more than a third in Harju County, which includes the capital of Tallinn, and by nearly one fifth in Tartu County, which includes the city of Tartu. Within the same span of time, however, the number of students in Jõgeva, Võru, Valga and Hiiu counties decreased by one fifth.

A little over 25,800 students will be studying at vocational schools. The average age of vocational students has gone up significantly as well in recent years, as more people over the age of 25 are enrolling to learn a trade or specialty and increase their competitiveness on the labor market.

A total of 44,611 university students earned degrees during the 2021-2022 academic year.

As the new school year begins, the number of students enrolled in schools across Estonia will vary considerably. For example, just one student will begin their studies at the private Jõhvi Hairdressing School, five students each at Hiiumaa Free School and Nõva School, six students at Sonda School, eight at Tudu School and nine at Ruhnu Basic School.

At the other end of the scale, 1,665 students are enrolled at Keila School, 1,527 at Gustav Adolf High School, 1,348 students at Jüri High School and 1,328 at Lasnamäe High School this school year. The majority of the country's biggest schools are located in Tallinn and the rest of Harju County, which also have the highest populations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:34

Justice chancellor: Provisions for Covid rules unconstitutional

16:26

Narva council to decide next week on whether to sue state over tank removal

16:09

Estonian team hungry for success ahead of European Basketball Championships

16:01

Prime minister: Progress made on Baltic region energy security

15:23

Audit office: State consistently spends much less EU funding than allocated

15:17

Number of students in Estonia continues to rise

15:07

Coach: Kontaveit ready to embrace Williams challenge at US Open

14:58

Estonian U-17 women's team play Poland twice as Euro 2023 build-up begins

14:28

New Estonian ambassador to UN: Ukraine issue must remain in limelight

14:14

Estonia's August inflation exceeds 25 percent, still highest in euro area

Watch again

Most Read articles

30.08

Daily: First Estonian volunteer awarded Ukraine's Order for Courage

29.08

Russian citizens own over 41,000 properties in Estonia

14:14

Estonia's August inflation exceeds 25 percent, still highest in euro area

08:42

Gallery: Mikhail Gorbachev in Estonia

30.08

AirBaltic stops direct flights from Tallinn to Berlin due to reduced demand

08:14

Construction of residential buildings on ERM site halted by developers Updated

30.08

Vana-Kalamaja pedestrianization leads to road closure from mid-September

29.08

Price of natural gas sets new record

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: