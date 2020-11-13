news

Health Board, University of Tartu coronavirus to start saliva tests survey ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Coronavirus testing.
Coronavirus testing. Source: ERR
News

A trial survey by the Estonian Health Board and the University of Tartu to test the presence of coronavirus in saliva samples will kick off next week.

Coronavirus tests using saliva samples is believed to be more convenient and simple than the nasopharyngeal swab test used at present, In future it would be easier to conduct monitoring by means of spit tests and, if possible, replace nasopharyngeal tests at last partially with saliva tests, spokespeople for the University of Tartu said. 

Külli Rae, head of the Health Board's infectious diseases laboratory, said testing with saliva samples is simple and probably more convenient for the person being tested than the present method.  

"The sample can be taken by the person themselves at home, they don't have to go to a test point, which would save a lot of valuable time for medical workers and besides, protective equipment is not necessary. To take a sample, a person must just collect saliva into a tube provided for the collection of the sample," Rae said.

Due to its simplicity, the method is also cheaper than the nasopharyngeal swab test. 

Lili Milani, research professor at the Estonian Genome Center of the University of Tartu, said that although spit testing is already used in several countries, the feasibility and reliability of the method in Estonia has to be assessed. Especially important is to develop a method by which to conduct rapid testing in schools. 

"First, we will conduct a trial survey to test the method in order to compare the precision of the results retrieved from saliva samples with samples taken from the nose. In addition, we will find out in work collectives and schools whether people are able to take the samples themselves," Milani said.

Mikk Jürisson, researcher of public health at the University of Tartu, noted that a situation has arisen where some people avoid coronavirus testing for fear of the inconvenience of the procedure. 

"In addition, we have had problems involving people in monitoring surveys because their experience with the nasopharyngeal test has been unpleasant," Jürisson said.

The trial survey will be conducted over the next week and its outcomes are due at the end of the month. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:49

Marriage referendum could get stuck in the Riigikogu

13:18

Baltic Sea Art Port will not be built in Pärnu

12:26

Health Board, University of Tartu coronavirus to start saliva tests survey

11:55

Gallery: Black Nights Film Festival opens at Tallinn's Coca-Cola Plaza

11:25

Tallinn's Aegna to be transformed into smart eco island

11:02

Health Board: 259 new cases of coronavirus recorded in last 24 hours

10:23

Sikkut: I hope marriage plebiscite stays in background

09:47

Fischer: Thursday's record high covid cases were result of lab backlog

09:17

Alar Laneman confirms he is EKRE's minister of interior candidate

08:45

Government agrees 2+2, opening hours restrictions

08:16

Unemployment rises by nearly 5,000 persons in the third quarter

12.11

RIA: Speeding up election information system development increases costs

12.11

President appoints new environment minister

12.11

Madise: Plebiscite cannot result in repeal of Registered Partnership Act

12.11

North Estonia hospital appeals for blood donors

12.11

Coronavirus spreading in hobby groups in Harju, Ida-Viru counties

12.11

Design tender announced for Tallinn's Patarei complex museum development

12.11

Commerce chamber: Bill restricting foreign labor will harm economy

12.11

Health Board: 374 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

12.11

Helme: Potential interior minister candidates named by media are wrong

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: