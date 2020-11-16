Coronavirus round-up: November 9-15

More than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia last week for the second week in a row. A new record was set when more than 300 cases were diagnosed on a single day.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is released every Monday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and we downloaded it from koroonakaart which publishes data released every day in English, Russian and Estonian.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All You Need to Know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview

New cases by week: Last week, 1,595 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Estonia, rising from 1,205 the week before. The majority of cases were diagnosed in Harju and Ida-Viru counties and there has been an increase in both compared to last week. Reported testing numbers have significantly increased but the Health Board is now releasing data slightly differently. There were five deaths.

The virus is mainly spreading at work, at hobby clubs, in schools and at events. There have also been outbreaks in care homes and in the defense forces. The 14-day average has doubled in a week and is over 200 per 100,000 inhabitants, as of Monday morning.

Last week, for the first time since the emergency situation ended in May, the government introduced new restrictions which come into effect today (November 16). The 2+2 rule must now be followed in enclosed public spaces after being downgraded to advisory in the summer. Entertainment venues must close at 12, but can be visited by groups of up to 10 people.

Guidelines were also issued about wearing masks in public, which still does not make wearing a mask mandatory as this would require changing the law. A face covering or mask should be worn by anyone over 12 on public transport and at cinemas and theaters. Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said people should follow the guidelines and the government does not want to start fining people in future.

On Wednesday (November 11), a record 374 new cases were diagnosed in a 24 hour period. This is the first time more than 300 cases have been diagnosed on a single day. Professor Krista Fischer, a member of the government's scientific advisory council, said this was due to a small backlog in the lab and some of the tests had been taken on previous days.

On Monday, the Health Board said it is becoming harder to trace close contacts and there is now a hidden spread of the virus. It has advised hobby clubs, such as choirs, to close for three weeks and has started to test all teachers in Tallinn.

Tartu City Government has closed most public offices until the end of the year and many schools in Narva moved to distance learning last week. There is an outbreak in the Defense Forces which has approximately 60 cases.

On Friday, President Kersti Kaljulaid, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and Speaker of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas put aside their differences and released a video calling for everyone to work together to defeat the coronavirus.

New cases by day November 9-15: Last week, there were more than 100 new cases every day. A new record of 376 cases was set and on four days there were more than 200 cases. On two days, there were 130 cases - data from koroonakaart shows - which was the lowest number recorded on a single day.

There were four deaths, but the Health Board did not release any information about the gender or age of those that died. The total number of deaths in Estonia due to coronavirus is 80.

New cases by county: New cases in Harju and Ida-Viru counties continued to rise, as did cases in Tartu and Pärnu counties.

There were 943 new cases recorded in Harju County compared to 663 the week before. Ida-Viru's rose from 242 to 350. Tartu saw a rise from 31 to 73 and Pärnu from 38 to 47.

Saare and Võru counties remained low with less than five new cases each.

New cases were recorded in every county last week, which does not always happen. Lääne-Viru recorded 26, Rapla 23, Viljandi 19, Hiiu 15, and Valga County had 12. All other counties recorded fewer than 10 cases each.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below.

New cases, deaths and hospital releases: There was a rise in new cases, deaths and people being released from hospital.

Positive and negative tests by week: The Health Board has started releasing data for all tests analyzed on a single day, not only first time primary tests. This means it looks like there has been a big increase in testing but these tests were also being carried out before but the data was not released. Previously, only data for primary tests were released.

Last week, over 30,000 tests were carried out. The total number of tests was 33,870. Of those, 32,275 were negative and 1,595 were positive.

Deaths

Deaths by age and gender: There were five deaths this week. The total number of deaths is now 81.

The Health Board gave no information about four of the deaths which occurred so the graphs below have not been updated with this informaltion. Koroonakaart was also not showing updated information on Monday (November 16) morning.

Information was given about one death on Saturday (November 14), when an 84-year-old died at West Tallinn Central Hospital. This information has been added to the graphs below.

By county: The Health Board gave no information about the deaths which occured this week so the graphs below have not been updated.

Coronavirus highlights November 9-15

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!") this week, which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone.

