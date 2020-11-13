Government agrees 2+2, opening hours restrictions

The new rules, which were announced in principle on Tuesday, apply to the movement of customers in shops, shopping malls, catering and entertainment establishments, and on the attendance of people at public meetings and public events. They will enter into force on Monday, November 16.

The aim of the regulations is to prevent and stop the spread of the coronavirus while allowing people to continue with their normal lives as much as possible.

The rules still allow people to spend time together in smaller groups and allows companies to continue their economic activities.

Additional restrictions are necessary as the spread of the coronavirus in Estonia has increased rapidly in recent weeks. Imposing new restrictions is deemed necessary the Health Board and the scientific advisory body to the government.

2+2 in shops and 10+2 in restaurants

The 2+2 rule will apply in shops and common areas in shopping malls. Customers can move in groups of two and must keep two meters from other groups.

The restriction does not apply to families moving together and in situations where conditions cannot be reasonably guaranteed.

The restriction does not apply to employees or places of service, such as pharmacies, banks, beauty salons and shoemakers.

A less restrictive restriction on freedom of movement was imposed by the government in the sales or service halls of catering establishments and in entertainment and cultural establishments, such as theaters, cinemas, concerts, nightclubs, which allows groups of up to 10 people.

The restriction applies outside the seating area and not to when sitting in a theater or movie theater. There is also restriction related to local staff. There is also an exception for families, which means that people belonging to the same family can move together regardless of the size of the family.

The service provider must ensure that customers are able to meet the conditions and that groups of people can be dispersed outside the seating area. Catering establishments offering on-site dining must ensure that customers are able to meet the conditions of keeping a distance of two meters, for example by placing tables at a sufficient distance.

Events with fixed seats will continue to be exempt from the 50 percent occupancy limit, but the limit of 750 participants must be respected.

Opening hours restrictions do not extend to cultural institutions

In addition, the government has decided that catering and entertainment establishments must close their doors to visitors on site from midnight to 6 a.m. from Monday, November 16. Food sales and purchases are allowed.

Past midnight, cultural institutions with stationary seats, such as theaters, cinemas, concert halls, may keep their doors open to customers.

Mask guidelines

The government issues guidelines on Tuesday which said people over 12 should wear masks when on public transport and in theaters and movie theaters.

It is still not mandatory to wear a mask and fines will no be issued for those who do not.

