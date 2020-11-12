Narva moves schools to distance learning

Narva City Government has moved general education and hobby schools to distance learning due to the rising rate of coronavirus in the city after a recommendation from the Health Board. Kindergartens remain open.

The changes start on November 12 at schools owned and run by the municipality. The move was recommended by the Health Board.

The city government wrote on Facebook that outbreaks had recently occurred in several city institutions and the rapid spread of the virus has made the situation in Narva very serious.

ALATES 12. NOVEMBRIST VIIAKSE NARVA LINNA MUNITSIPAALOMANDIS OLEVAD KOOLID ÜLE DISTANTSÕPPELE JA NARVA LINNA ASUTUSTES... Posted by Narva Linn on Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Data published by koroonakaart shows there are currently 420 active cases in Ida-Viru County and the 14-day average is 308.26 per 100,000, which is the second highest in the country after Hiiu County which has an average of 436.77.

