Health Board: 374 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours

During the last day, 374 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed across Estonia - a new record high. The 14-day average infection rate is 166.4 per 100,000.

Of the new cases, 240 were diagnosed in Harju County, 60 in Ida-Viru County, 17 in Tartu County, 12 in Pärnu County, 11 in Lääne-Viru County, six in Rapla County, five in Hiiu County, four in Valga County and three each in Viljandi and Jõgeva. There were two new cases in Järva County and one each in Võru, Põlva and Lääne County. Eight cases had no information in the population register.

3,207 primary tests were analyzed. In total, when primary and repeat tests were included, 5,277 tests were carried out across Estonia. The positive share of tests was 7.1 percent, the Health Board said.

As of Thursday morning, 68 people are being treated in hospital - five more than yesterday - and six people are using ventilators. There were no deaths in the last day.

The 14-day average infection rate is 166.4 per 100,000 and the share of positive tests is 4.5 percent.

The total number of cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Estonia since February is now 6,881.

View more data in English, Russian or Estonian on the Health Board's website or koroonakaart.

The situation is critical

The spread of coronavirus has caused a medical state of emergency in Estonia, the Health Board said on Wednesday.

The agency said the number of people who require hospital treatment is increasing rapidly and the government has issued new measures which are designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Anyone with symptoms is being encouraged to get tested as soon as possible. Even if you only develop mild symptoms, contact your family doctor or call the 1220 helpline. Information about testing can be read here.

If you are a close contact of an individual who has been infected, stay at home.

A campaign called 'Let's keep Estonia open!' was launched this week, which calls on people to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill

Stay at least two metres away from other people

Wear a mask in crowded places

Wash your hands diligently

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone

Download 'HOIA'

You can download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!