Supporters of ousted Narva mayor collecting signatures for re-election

Supporters of recently ousted Narva mayor Aleksei Jevgrafov (Center) have started an initiative to collect signatures in Narva to re-elect the recently ousted city mayor.

Jevgrafov lost a vote of no confidence brought against him by Narva City Council on November 11 and will be removed from office. 17 out of 31 council members voted in favor of the motion of no confidence, Põhjarannik newspaper reported.

The main reason for the vote of no confidence was Jevgrafov's work on the proposals submitted by the city for the EU's fair transition plan and an inability to establish "normal relations between the city of Narva and the state".

According to Jevgrafov's supporters, the mayor's removal is a mistake as he has operated well in his role as city mayor, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Monday.

Supporters are aiming for a minimum of 550 signatures to send a citizens' intiative draft law to city council to see Jevgrafov re-elected. His greatest achievements as Mayor of Narva are considered to be improving the city environment and expanding on leisure and sports facilities in Narva.

The citizens' initiative founders are also considering creating an electoral bloc. "He has to be supported because many of my acquintances already are and this is the first I have heard of anything being done in Narva. If we are led by an experienced person, led in the right direction, then perhaps we will join them for elections," said Alla Delovaja, head of the group of supporters.

"We will certainly create a list regardless of Jevgrafov's re-election. It is time for citizens of Narva to move away from political forces and to take hold of the initiative to build their city up," Delovaja added.

