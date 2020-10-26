news

Narva presents €400 million worth of development plans to finance ministry ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Narva Hermann Castle.
Narva Hermann Castle. Source: Narva Muuseum SA
News

Narva City Government has sent a list of transitional actions to the Ministry of Finance consisting of 73 ideas totalling more than €400 million. Opposition politicans doubt the justification of the list, however.

The list of transitional plans consists of 73 actions that require €430 million in total to see through, which is four times the border city's budget.

Mayor of Narva Aleksei Jevgrafov said: "Well, this is our dream and because noone can say right now which projects we can see through, we put them all on paper and will discuss them in detail after, when we know what the criteria is for support money."

Among other things, the Narva wishlist would see its old town buildings restored and new ones developed, the city bastions renovated, new sports venues and roads developed, but also a care home and city sauna constructed.

Jevgrafov understands that receiving funds for all these projects is unreasonable and their priority is the living environment of the city and the social sector.

The mayor said: "Certainly, an emphasis must be put on our social projects, the new care home for example. We have more than 600 people queued up currently, we must offer them this service in Narva. These are very important projects. I especially like that we could restore our former Gerassimov culture house. That could hold a theatre but we need the state's help. I know the people would approve it."

The leader of opposition political group Meie Narva, Riigikogu's anti-corruption committee head Katri Raik (Social Democrats) asked how the list is in correspondence with transitional priorities.

Raik said: "The making of the list has regretfully left out what the transitional fund is actually meant for. The list does not have a single word about creating jobs, business diversification and at the same time, the approved development plan for next year currently has allocated €4,300 for business development. That is ridiculous."

The Social Democrat continued: "So we can certainly dream what could be the one, two, maybe three things Narva really needs and that should be based on public opinion surveys and research, not just the personal desires of some politicians."

According to the mayor, the ideas sent to the finance ministry are based on proposals from the city government, council and active citizens, collected over the last six months.

Prior finance ministry surveys have shown that locals feel the lack of high-paying jobs and progress-stopping local municipality governments are the weakspots of local life.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:59

Authorities double down on COVID-19 symptoms stay-at-home requirement

19:13

Narva presents €400 million worth of development plans to finance ministry

18:35

Car sharing app Citybee boosting fleet

18:01

Authority: One fifth of businesses have serious tax deficiencies

17:25

NATO aircraft to practice night flying this week

17:08

Linguists want to keep separate mother tongue question in population census

16:32

University of Tartu offering face-mask effectiveness testing

16:16

Marriage referendum mass mailing campaigns may cost over €8,000 a throw

16:03

Navy launches conscripts eight-week port security training course

15:29

Riigikogu speaker talks bilateral relations, EU with Hungarian counterpart

15:02

Toomas Sildam: Common ground hard to find regarding marriage referendum

14:31

Rait Maruste: EKRE's struggle for a communist-orthodox Eastern Europe

14:27

Reform leader: Greens' petition is playing EKRE's game

13:59

Latvian President: Don't listen to populists on coronavirus

13:33

Klavan and Cagliari grab second consecutive victory, defeat Crotone

13:06

Coronavirus round-up: October 19-25

12:38

Estonia has Europe's lowest 14-day coronavirus rate

12:12

Tanel Kangert comes in 32nd at Giro d'Italia

11:44

Lithuania to get new conservative-liberal coalition prime minister

11:42

Health Board: 17 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: