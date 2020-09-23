Narva becomes autumn capital

The city of Narva in Ida-Viru County was handed the title of autumn capital on Tuesday, taking over from summer capital Pärnu. Autumn officially started on September 22.

There are many concerts and festivals planned for the cultural program of the autumn capital this year but if the coronavirus spreads the organizers will cancel some events, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported on Tuesday evening.

"The only difference is that this year we have mainly artists from Estonia performing. We are ready immediately give up some events, but at the moment we have decided to continue," said Mayor of Narva Aleksei Jevgrafov.

At the opening event of the autumn capital, the Narva City Symphony Orchestra performed a new program. The city government organized the concert at the last minute, to make sure the infection rate in Narva was low so the audience would not be in danger.

Artists from St. Petersburg will not be able to attend this year as the border with Russia is closed due to coronavirus.

