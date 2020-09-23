news

Narva becomes autumn capital ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
News

The city of Narva in Ida-Viru County was handed the title of autumn capital on Tuesday, taking over from summer capital Pärnu. Autumn officially started on September 22.

There are many concerts and festivals planned for the cultural program of the autumn capital this year but if the coronavirus spreads the organizers will cancel some events, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported on Tuesday evening.

"The only difference is that this year we have mainly artists from Estonia performing. We are ready immediately give up some events, but at the moment we have decided to continue," said Mayor of Narva Aleksei Jevgrafov.

At the opening event of the autumn capital, the Narva City Symphony Orchestra performed a new program. The city government organized the concert at the last minute, to make sure the infection rate in Narva was low so the audience would not be in danger.

Artists from St. Petersburg will not be able to attend this year as the border with Russia is closed due to coronavirus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:25

Ministry of Finance has paid over €150,000 to Freeh's law firm so far

14:56

Prosecutor seeking conditional sentence for Peeter Helme

14:31

Tartu bus station to undergo renovation

14:29

Reform to express no confidence in Martin Helme

14:05

PERH's blood donation clinic moves to Tallinn's Ülemiste city

13:37

Narva becomes autumn capital

13:15

Minister of Education: In spring, cutting teachers' salaries was discussed

12:50

Kiik names new head of Estonian Health Board

12:35

Court: Alaver arranged blood doping for four skiers over nearly three years

12:17

Estonia could be fined for not introducing 'hate speech' legislation

11:44

Transferwise posts 70 percent increase in revenue to £302.6 million

11:11

Ski coach Alaver arranged 2017 mystery package drop at Tallinn Airport

10:56

Health Board: 57 new coronavirus cases diagnosed in last 24 hours

10:31

Galleries: Ski coach Mati Alaver's blood doping correspondences

10:30

SDE join Reform Party's motion of no confidence against finance minister

10:10

Scheduled treatments reorganized at several hospitals due to coronavirus

09:43

German prosecutor: Alaver key in arranging ski doping, paid for work

09:12

Norstat ratings: Isamaa's support falls below 5 percent election threshold

01:17

Pealtnägija: Ski coach Alaver was 'the general' of illegal doping scene

22.09

Finland imposing quarantine on arrivals from Estonia from next Monday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: