Estonia will try to solve Narva bridge renovation works with Russia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The border on the bridge between Estonia and Russia.
The border on the bridge between Estonia and Russia. Source: ERR
News

The lifespan of Narva's Friendship Bridge - connecting Estonia and Russia - is soon reaching its end and the bridge will need extensive reconstruction. Estonia hopes to build a new one in ten years, with the help of their neighbor to the East - Russia.

According to the Transportation Administration (Transpordiamet), the 60-year old bridge's capacity is exhausted and it's constructions are depreciating. Tõnis Tagger, a leading specialist at the Transportation Administration's infrastructure development department, said now is the time to look for a replacement for the bridge.

"The current bridge was projected for the capacities of the Soviet Union, 18-ton trucks. Narva's bridge has never been strengthened, it's lifespan is reaching an end in ten years, we can no longer delay preparations for a reconstruction project," Tagger said.

Since Russia did not consider Estonia's previous proposal to develop a new bridge a couple of kilometers from Narva, the department thinks the focus should be on reconstructing the existing bridge, an idea which Russia's equivalent has agreed to in principle.

The options would then be replacing the old bridge, extending it or building a new one right aside it. A cost analysis will determine the best option, hopefully paid for by the European Union's Estonia-Russia Cross Border Cooperation Programme.

"The effect on border crossing is very great. For the time of reconstruction, one year, there will be long delays and limitations. Alternatives will be considered and the best option will be chosen. Initial assessments show that a parallel bridge will be constructed first, meeting all capacities and then the existing one will be reconstructed. It will have no effect on Narva-Ivangorod's border traffic," Tagger explained.

He assessed that delaying the reconstruction works on Narva's border bridge will set the transportation link between Tallinn and Saint Petersburg in danger.

"Historically, we have been dealing with one bridge when crossing the Narva River, there has been no practical alternative to the border crossing. This means that in case of a bridge accident, you have to be prepared for a 400-500 km detour through Finland or southeastern Estonia. In the case of us not strengthening or reconstructing the bridge, that risk could realize in about ten years," Tagger said.

According to Tagger, the results of the €1 million cost analysis and financing the pre-project from the EU programme will be clear this year, leading to the development project being drawn up in four years. The final decision on financing could take place in 2027.

After that however, an international procurement must be announced with the help of Russia and actual construction could begin in 2030.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:14

Survey: 64 percent believe marriage should stay between man and woman

13:05

Estonia not planning to buy additional doses of Moderna vaccine

12:39

Last-gasp goal gives Estonia aggregate win over Bosnia

12:13

Tartu's St Mary's Church to receive new tower

11:47

President went on Swiss ski trip at end of 2020

11:17

Statistics: Number of accommodated tourists fell by half in November

10:49

Constitutional committee groups 9,400 marriage bill amendments into five

10:47

Health Board: 290 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, four deaths

10:28

Health Board: Mask regulation in force until second coronavirus wave ends

09:48

Shelves empty of sports equipment as a result of COVID-19 restrictions

09:22

Statistics: Import of goods on the rise again

08:52

Greens' Family Law petition gathers almost 36,000 signatures by deadline

08:22

Estonia will try to solve Narva bridge renovation works with Russia

10.01

'Samost ja Sildam': The government could indicate longevity of restrictions

10.01

Health Insurance Fund plans to allocate €26.5 million for COVID-19 expenses

10.01

Heads of care institutions demand public apology from Health Board chief

10.01

Kallas: We demand the right to speak at Constitutional Committee sitting Updated

10.01

Speaker: Opposition dismantling constitutional order

10.01

Day brings 429 COVID-19 cases Updated

10.01

Hunters' reflector project credited by European counterparts

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: