ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Narva bridge renovation work starts Monday ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Friendship Bridge in Narva, which connects Estonia to Russia.
Friendship Bridge in Narva, which connects Estonia to Russia. Source: Urmet Kook /ERR
News

Renovation work on Narva's Friendship Bridge, which connects Estonia and Russia, begins on Monday and will see half of the bridge close to drivers while repairs are carried out.

The repair works will start on Oct. 14 and continue until Oct. 25. The road will be resurfaced and one lane will close at a time allowing traffic to continue to cross.

Following that, work will be carried out on the Narva access platform until December.  

During this time traffic will continue to flow in both directions across the bridge but longer waiting times are expected.

Work is being carried out by AS Tref Nord will last two-and-a-half months and cost €355,000 in total.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

russianarvafriendship bridge


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
10:13

Reinsalu: We won't abandon our principles over Erdoğan threats

09:44

Gallery: Ratas meets with German Defense Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer

09:16

Judge caught drunk driving resigns

08:55

Narva bridge renovation work starts Monday

10.10

EKRE and Reform MPs chosen for PACE Estonian delegation

10.10

What the papers say: Bees, Baltic Germans and Boris Johnson's ancestor

10.10

Kingo has not participated in a single government press conference

10.10

Government: We are in solidarity with Italy, but will not take refugees

10.10

Tartu centrists suggest deputy mayors and Must resign

10.10

M.V.Wool recalls trout gravlax at request of veterinary authority

10.10

Jaan Raik: On the Taltech case, without paranoia

10.10

Taltech internal report: Oversights not fraud

10.10

Kuusik's domestic violence trial to be held behind closed doors

10.10

Sakkov: Estonia faces morally questionable choices over Turkey's attack

10.10

More than 5,000 Estonians apply to stay in UK after Brexit

10.10

Narva asks Minister of Culture for help to buy new piano

10.10

Statistics: Exports fall for third month running, imports also decrease

10.10

Selling greenhouse emissions credits earned Estonia €141.2 million in 2018

10.10

Restaurants, offices, apartments planned for Tallinn's Old City Harbour

10.10

Reinsalu calls on Turkey to end unilateral military action

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: