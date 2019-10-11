Narva bridge renovation work starts Monday

Renovation work on Narva's Friendship Bridge, which connects Estonia and Russia, begins on Monday and will see half of the bridge close to drivers while repairs are carried out.

The repair works will start on Oct. 14 and continue until Oct. 25. The road will be resurfaced and one lane will close at a time allowing traffic to continue to cross.

Following that, work will be carried out on the Narva access platform until December.

During this time traffic will continue to flow in both directions across the bridge but longer waiting times are expected.

Work is being carried out by AS Tref Nord will last two-and-a-half months and cost €355,000 in total.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!