Finance ministry opens new Estonian-Russian infrastructure project tenders

The finance ministry says it is awaiting proposals for large-scale, cross-border projects on Estonia's eastern frontier.

The time-frame is 2021-2027 and projects much have a cross-border impact affecting both Russia and Estonia, for instance environmental activities, the ministry says.

lena Musthallik, ministry adviser, told ERR: "If, for example, wastewater treatment plants were to be built on both sides of Lake Peipsi, the cross-border impact would be obvious."

The programming committee approved seven possible aspects of its Estonian-Russian program, into which the projects must fit, Musthallik said, including promoting sustainable water management, facilitating a transition to a circular economy, increasing research potential, as well as tech, culture, tourism and social issues.

"We can't predict which of these projects will arise. We are taking a wait-and-see attitude," Musthallik added.

Support for a project can be up to €7 million, with the minimum – given these are infrastructure projects – being €2.5 million.

Projects must have as a minimum one partner from each of the two countries, and a project must be sustainable, rather than one-off, and concern infrastructure or territory in public ownership.

Past examples of projects the program has supported include small port areas on Lake Peipsi, which dominates Estonia's eastern border, and facilities in Narva (Estonia) and Ivangorod (Russia), which face each other on either side of the Narva River.

