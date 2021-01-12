Narva city council approves new mayor's city government

The city council of Narva, the easternmost city in Estonia, approved the government chosen by recently elected mayor Katri Raik (SDE) and established Sergei Golratš (Reform) as deputy mayor.

ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Monday that the remaining three members of city government will remain in office from its last composition.

Deputy mayor Golratš will handle the city's economic questions, a position the city did not have for a year and a half as the previous mayor (Aleksei Jevgrafov) handled city economy questions.

The 42-year old entrepreneur's task is to coordinate the work of positions responsible for city development and to finish the many extensive infrastructure projects in the city that are unfinished.

Gorlatš said: "There will be many infrastructure and construction projects brought to life this year. Some of the projects are the reconstruction of Rahu tee and Kerese tee and the reconstruction of Narva Town Hall. I think that if the mayor needs my help in the field, I am prepared for the position."

Raik, a former interior minister, received 18 votes to former mayor Aleksei Jevgarov's 11, ending a power vacuum which has existed at the Narva city council chambers since mid-November, when Jevgarov was removed after a vote of no-confidence, city council chair Irina Janovitš also resigned. Much of the political in-fighting in Narva revolved around the Center Party and a breakaway local group.

Raik has said she would like to focus the nine months until local elections on the city's education and business questions, also developing a political climate that would allow for honest and transparent local elections.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!