Socio-economic reasons behind Lasnamäe, Ida-Viru's higher COVID-19 rate ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Narva Hospital in Ida-Viru County.
Narva Hospital in Ida-Viru County. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Lasnamäe district elder Vladimir Svet (Center) has said the reason for the higher infection rate in the area is caused by the nature of peoples' work and less so by differences in behavior. The government, Mayor of Narva and opinion polling suggest the same reasons apply to Ida-Viru County.

Lasnamäe is Tallinn's biggest and most populated district with approximately 100,000 inhabitants and is home to a large Russian speaking community. Last year it was reported that it has the highest coronavirus rate in Tallinn.

Svet said research and statistics show the Russian-speaking population wear masks and are just as aware of the dangers of the coronavirus as Estonian-speaking people, although it has previously been assumed that, as Russian speakers may follow different media, they may not know about the dangers of coronavirus.

"Of course, in the case of Lasnamäe, it must also be taken into account that the population density here is quite high, perhaps one of the highest in Estonia. And this probably also has an effect," said Svet.

He said one of the main differences is that fewer people work remotely which means people are less willing to take sick leave or stay home when sick because they cannot do their jobs from home.

"So these two factors - socio-economic background and population density - are the main reasons," said Svet.

Laagna tee in Lasnamäe. Source: ERR

In addition, the extent to which people are aware of their rights to remain on sick leave or in self-isolation is also an important factor, he said.

"When we talk about Lasnamäe or Ida-Viru County, it is very tempting to start simplifying things and looking for simple solutions to complex problems. I am afraid that there are no easy solutions to these problems, and it will be a great help to resolve the situation if everyone tries to be restrained in a good way and think before they speak," Svet told ERR.

He said judgments about the district should not be based on individual examples or subjective judgments, such as wearing a mask or following social distancing rules. 

The city authorities are also working to help low-income people - single pensioners and families with many children and 250,000 masks have been given to those in need. 

Government office: Employment structure needs to be taken into consideration

Svet's view that socio-economic factors play a role in the infection rate was backed up by comments made by the government's communication office last week.

The office said one of the reasons for the higher infection rates of Ida-Viru County and Tallinn may be the socio-economic status of non-Estonians because they have lower incomes and occupations that do not allow remote working.

Media adviser Jevgenia Värä said in Ida-Viru County the economy is based on the service sector and industry which runs 24-hours a day. As there are few opportunities to work from home people go to work with mild symptoms or must work until they have a doctor's confirmation they are sick.

Värä said there are no accurate statistics for Lasnamäe, as it is not a separate region, but the same logic applies.

"In addition to working with mild symptoms, economic concerns can lead to other differences in behavior - for example, more people go to malls instead of ordering food at home. The population density is also relatively high, making it more difficult to avoid contact stand," she said.

Värä said hopefully the situation will be alleviated soon as the sick pay from day two was introduced on January 1 which should allow low-paid people to stay home with smaller losses.

"However, it must continue to be emphasized that responsible employer behavior, protecting the health of their employees and allowing employees to work remotely whenever possible will remain crucial in curbing the spread of the disease. Another problem in Ida-Viru County has is that the population has a higher than average age, which is reflected in the higher burden on the health care system, as the elderly develop the disease more badly than the young," said Värä.

Raik: Narva residents live closer together

Mayor of Narva Katri Raik (SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Mayor of Narva Katri Raik (SDE) agreed said these reasons played a factor but also pointed out that people live closer together in apartment blocks as the city has almost no private housing.

"Secondly, the lifestyle of the people here is more communal, it includes a larger family and is more oriented towards the circle of loved ones. Corona does not ask about nationality or gender, but people live differently here," Raik told ERR last week.

She added that several businesses in the area have complained that although they buy protective equipment for their employees, they do not use it. According to Raik, there is little sense of danger in the area, because during the spring corona wave, Ida-Viru County did relatively well and people lost their fear.

Survey: Estonians and Russians behave similarly

The 20th wave of the survey of Turu-uuringute AS conducted in mid-December on behalf of the Government Office and the Ministry of Social Affairs showed that non-Estonians have twice as few opportunities to work remotely as Estonians - 15 percent and 31 percent, respectively.

The same number of people - 68 percent - from both groups have been avoiding gatherings and events and complying with hygiene rules. Masks are worn by 90 percent of Estonians and 87 percent by people from other nationalities.

When it comes to income, things are different. 40 percent of Estonians and 54 percent of people of other nationalities have felt the impact of the coronavirus on their income. 

29 percent of non-Estonians feel that it is difficult or very difficult for them to cope financially, compared to 18 percent of Estonians. North-Eastern Estonia has the highest number of people - 31 percent - who agreed.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:29

Health Board official: COVID marathon not over yet

13:55

24,000 people apply to leave second pillar pension fund

13:16

Applicants for latest Enterprise Estonia support see funding halved

12:46

ETV to broadcast Independence Day reception from Paide, no guests

12:13

Harju County's hobby athletes go to other counties' sports clubs

12:12

Health Board: 723 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, three deaths Updated

11:50

Tallinn's population increased by fewer than 2,000 people in 2020

11:18

Tallinn plans to let elementary and graduating students back to school

10:55

Villagers build four-meter high snowman near Tartu

10:22

Prime Minister: Next president should be societal bridge-builder

09:51

Ratings: Support for Estonia 200 flatlines

09:26

Statistics: Industrial production fell in November

08:54

Christmas tree collection points open Wednesday

08:22

Socio-economic reasons behind Lasnamäe, Ida-Viru's higher COVID-19 rate

05.01

Lihula shooter preliminary hearing starts Wednesday

05.01

Fuel prices up slightly on pre-Christmas season levels

05.01

Unemployment benefits rise significantly for 2021

05.01

Minister: Natural population fall for 2020 regrettable

05.01

Number of visits to Artis cinema fall by over 40 percent

05.01

Folk costume made in Estonia received international recognition

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: