Lasnamäe's coronavirus rate comes from high population density

Tallinn's district of Lasnamäe has the capital's highest rate of coronavirus because it has the highest population, Tallinn's coronavirus prevention coordinator Ester Öpik said on Friday.

Öpik discussed the issue with the editor of the Russian edition of news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" Jevgenia Volohhonskaja said on ETV's morning show "Terevisioon".

During the last week, around 1,500 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Tallinn, a third of them have been registered in Lasnamäe. The district has a population of 100,000.

"The virus spreads where there are a lot of people," Öpik said.

Volohhonskaja added: "Big apartment houses, elevators, staircases. Big schools, shops, public transport." She added that there are more low-income people living in Lasnamäe than in other regions of Tallinn who are afraid to lose their jobs and are going to work with symptoms.

Öpik said, regarding the workplace outbreaks, it can be seen that they are mainly happening in industrial companies.

Volohhonskaja also said that the Russian-speaking people are no longer living in a different information stream

Öpik said that by the end of the year, the city of Tallinn's message remains that the holidays must happen in a narrow circle of people: "There is no point in going to visit your neighbors' apartments."

"We have reminded apartment associations all over the city that it is important to maintain and ventilate the stairwells," Öpik added.

ERR News reported on Wedneday that Lasnamäe has the highest infection rate in Tallinn - 740 infected people per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks.

