Lasnamäe's coronavirus rate comes from high population density ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Ester Öpik.
Ester Öpik. Source: ERR
News

Tallinn's district of Lasnamäe has the capital's highest rate of coronavirus because it has the highest population, Tallinn's coronavirus prevention coordinator Ester Öpik said on Friday.

Öpik discussed the issue with the editor of the Russian edition of news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" Jevgenia Volohhonskaja said on ETV's morning show "Terevisioon".

During the last week, around 1,500 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Tallinn, a third of them have been registered in Lasnamäe. The district has a population of 100,000.

"The virus spreads where there are a lot of people," Öpik said.

Volohhonskaja added: "Big apartment houses, elevators, staircases. Big schools, shops, public transport." She added that there are more low-income people living in Lasnamäe than in other regions of Tallinn who are afraid to lose their jobs and are going to work with symptoms.

Öpik said, regarding the workplace outbreaks, it can be seen that they are mainly happening in industrial companies.

Volohhonskaja also said that the Russian-speaking people are no longer living in a different information stream

Öpik said that by the end of the year, the city of Tallinn's message remains that the holidays must happen in a narrow circle of people: "There is no point in going to visit your neighbors' apartments."

"We have reminded apartment associations all over the city that it is important to maintain and ventilate the stairwells," Öpik added.

ERR News reported on Wedneday that Lasnamäe has the highest infection rate in Tallinn - 740 infected people per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:47

Defense Forces' new Rahe automatic rifle to make debut in Mali

12:14

Lasnamäe's coronavirus rate comes from high population density

11:42

41 percent of accidents take place in parking lots

11:14

Narva Hospital's head of intensive care department dies from coronavirus

11:09

Health Board: 654 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

10:42

Physician: No reason to go looking for COVID-19 vaccines on the internet

10:15

Draft law would bar ministers from working in same field for one year

09:38

SVT: Estonia, Finland and Sweden support new M/S Estonia dives

09:12

PPA to issue redesigned passports starting next year

08:46

Study: Recovered covid patients still have health problems six months later

08:22

Statistics: Number of people living in relative poverty falls

17.12

Government extends quarantine regulations until February 2021

17.12

Statistics Estonia: Remote working increased rapidly during covid-19 crisis

17.12

Kiik: Estonia ready to start coronavirus vaccinations on December 27

17.12

University of Tartu among best in emerging Europe, Central Asia

17.12

Gallery: Riigikogu's remote session and Santa Claus comes to visit

17.12

Elering leaves Tootsi wind farm without favorable support scheme

17.12

Tartu developing age-friendly living environment

17.12

State to support passenger shipping companies with €20 million

17.12

Amendment to exempt e-cigarette liquids from excise duty passed

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: