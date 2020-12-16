Lasnamäe has Tallinn's highest rate of coronavirus

Tallinn's district of Lasnamäe has the highest infection rate in the capital followed by the City Center.

Last week approximately, 1,500 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Tallinn and almost a third were registered in Lasnamäe, which is the most densely populated region of the capital with 100,000 residents.

Looking at the 14-day average per 100,000 inhabitants, Lasnamäe has the highest at 740, North Tallinn (567), Haabersti (564), Pirita (555), Kristiine (513), Mustamäe (511) and Nõmme (501).

The City Center has an infection rate of 540 per 100,000. Last week 401 new cases were registered in the district.

