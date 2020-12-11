Coronavirus map: Estonia's infection rate surpasses UK, France and Germany ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Coronavirus infection rates in Europe on December 11, 2020.
Coronavirus infection rates in Europe on December 11, 2020. Source: ERR
News

While Estonia has the lowest coronavirus infection rate in the Baltics it has already overtaken bigger countries such as Spain, France and the UK.

This week, data from Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat shows the highest infection rates in Europe per 100,000 inhabitants over the last two weeks are currently in Croatia (1178), Serbia (1156), Luxembourg (1144) and Lithuania (1107).

Over the past four weeks, Lithuania's rate has risen from 614 to the current 1,107. Latvia's infection rate is now 452.5 and Estonia's is 425, but four weeks ago it was 166.

During the last month, infection rates have fallen in larger countries, such as Greece (210.6), Spain (219.7), France (239.2), Belgium (283.6) and the United Kingdom (315.5) which all currently have lower rates than in Estonia after imposing strict restrictions.

Ireland (75.1) and Iceland (58.9) have the lowest figures in Europe.

Looking at other countries in the Baltic Sea region, Sweden has a rate of 756 today, compared to 709 a week ago. Denmark has a rate of 433.7, Germany 321.4 and Poland 425.4. Finland has the lowest rate at 114, compared to 109 a week ago, except for Norway which is on 97.3. Russia's figure is 258.1 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The highest rates of coronavirus mortality in Europe are in Slovenia and Bulgaria, where 34 and 27 people per 100,000 people have died in the last two weeks.

Coronavirus mortality is lowest in Iceland, Finland and Norway, where it is less than one per 100,000 inhabitants. 

The corresponding number in Estonia is 3.2, which is low in comparison with other European countries, but a new record high for Estonia. Lithuania's figure is 10.5 and Latvia's is 6.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:44

Election of new Narva mayor postponed again

17:18

All travelers must quarantine on arrival to Estonia from December 14

17:05

EU member states agree on common climate goal for 2030

16:45

Coronavirus map: Estonia's infection rate surpasses UK, France and Germany

15:17

Mayor: Tallinn not to send students to school break earlier

14:48

"Undergods" art director Elo Soode nominated for UK film award

14:15

Helme threatens oil plant opponents with leaving EU

14:01

Health Board: 358 new coronavirus cases added, one death Updated

13:46

Report: Crisis will speed up digitalization of Estonian economy

13:14

Health Board: No confirmed influenza cases in Estonia so far

12:51

Kaljulaid's hearing for OECD top job takes place Friday afternoon

12:16

Survey: Ida-Viru County residents' COVID-19 awareness highest in Estonia

11:46

Simson: Renew Europe expects Center Party to support marriage expansion

11:14

Defense ministry donates computers to children for distance learning

10:45

Estonian flight restrictions to be lifted in new year

10:16

Tallinn City Center Expat Chat: Johnny from Colombia

09:46

Mayor of Tartu: Primary school students should not have been sent home

09:15

Tartu Christmas Fair goes ahead following coronavirus safety protocols

08:42

Tallinn adds more buses to busy lines during peak hours

08:39

Turu-uuringute AS ratings: Estonia 200 draws level with Reform

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: