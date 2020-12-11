Coronavirus map: Estonia's infection rate surpasses UK, France and Germany

While Estonia has the lowest coronavirus infection rate in the Baltics it has already overtaken bigger countries such as Spain, France and the UK.

This week, data from Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat shows the highest infection rates in Europe per 100,000 inhabitants over the last two weeks are currently in Croatia (1178), Serbia (1156), Luxembourg (1144) and Lithuania (1107).

Over the past four weeks, Lithuania's rate has risen from 614 to the current 1,107. Latvia's infection rate is now 452.5 and Estonia's is 425, but four weeks ago it was 166.

During the last month, infection rates have fallen in larger countries, such as Greece (210.6), Spain (219.7), France (239.2), Belgium (283.6) and the United Kingdom (315.5) which all currently have lower rates than in Estonia after imposing strict restrictions.

Ireland (75.1) and Iceland (58.9) have the lowest figures in Europe.

Looking at other countries in the Baltic Sea region, Sweden has a rate of 756 today, compared to 709 a week ago. Denmark has a rate of 433.7, Germany 321.4 and Poland 425.4. Finland has the lowest rate at 114, compared to 109 a week ago, except for Norway which is on 97.3. Russia's figure is 258.1 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The highest rates of coronavirus mortality in Europe are in Slovenia and Bulgaria, where 34 and 27 people per 100,000 people have died in the last two weeks.

Coronavirus mortality is lowest in Iceland, Finland and Norway, where it is less than one per 100,000 inhabitants.

The corresponding number in Estonia is 3.2, which is low in comparison with other European countries, but a new record high for Estonia. Lithuania's figure is 10.5 and Latvia's is 6.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

