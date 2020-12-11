All travelers must quarantine on arrival to Estonia from December 14

All travelers need to quarantine on arrival in Estonia from Monday, December 14 as no country meets the 50 per 100,000 inhabitants coronavirus infection rate, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

Estonia applies a 10-day quarantine restriction on arrivals from countries with a coronavirus rate of 50 or more cases per 100,000 inhabitants. If travelers transfer through an airport with an infection rate above 50 they must also quarantine on arrival.

The Vatican's rate is 0 but as travelers from the Vatican would fly from an Italian airport they would also need to quarantine on arrival.

There are several entry exceptions for travelers from Finland, Lithuania and Latvia who do not have to quarantine on arrival if:

(1) the person has taken a coronavirus test within 48 hours before their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative. When travelling to these countries from Estonia and returning to Estonia, it is possible to take the coronavirus test in Estonia, and return to normal life in case of a negative result. It is required to remain in self-isolation while waiting for the test results.

(2) they arrive in Estonia for the purpose of working, studying or receiving health services or for family reasons or transit. When travelling to Estonia for the reasons listed above, it is not required to take a coronavirus test before arriving in Estonia.

A list of European countries' infection rates is published below, countries in bold are over the threshold:

Andorra 963,5

Austria 557,1

Belgium 265,5

Bulgaria 549,0

Croatia 1171,5

Czech Republic 545,7

Cyprus 479,1

Denmark 398,8

Finland 110,2

France 230,0

Germany 311,5

Greece 209,2

Hungary 746,5

Iceland 57,1

Ireland 75,7

Italy 479,3

Latvia 455,0

Liechtenstein 674,9

Lithuania 1153,4

Luxembourg 1202,2

Malta 287,1

Monaco 184,4

Netherlands 452,7

Norway 102,2

Poland 431,7

Portugal 565,0

Romania 472,3

San Marino 992,7

Slovakia 412,7

Slovenia 998,0

Spain 218,8

Sweden 724,1

Switzerland 631,1

United Kingdom 314,8

Vatican 0,0

More information about entry to Estonia can be read here.

From September 1, passengers returning to Estonia from high-risk countries of COVID-19 can shorten the mandatory self-isolation and return to work by testing for COVID-19 at the airport and port. Additional information about testing is available on the website of the Health Board and the coronavirus testing website.

Restrictions on arrivals from third countries

Since October 22, it has been possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Uruguay.

Passengers arriving from Uruguay and Japan are subject to a 10-day restriction on the freedom of movement.

Anyone who transfers through a European airport with a coronavirus rate above the threshold to get to Estonia also needs to quarantine.

What does quarantine mean?

This means that within 14 calendar days of their arrival in Estonia, people must refrain from unnecessary contacts and can leave their place of residence or permanent accommodation only for seeing a doctor and shopping for food, essentials and medicines, or in emergencies.

Who is required to restrict their freedom of movement?

All symptomatic Estonian citizens and residents arriving in Estonia.

Passengers arriving from countries of the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area who began their trip from a country belonging to this region or transited a country of this region, based on the infection rate:

The mandatory self-isolation does not apply to passengers arriving in Estonia from a country with an infection rate below 25 per 100,000 inhabitants;

If the infection rate of the country is between 25 and 50, the need to self-isolate depends on whether the infection rate is below or above the rate of Estonia times 1.1;

If the infection rate is below that of Estonia, the person is not required to self-isolate;

If it is above the infection rate of Estonia, a two-week mandatory self-isolation applies.

Foreign ministry: Essential travel only

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against any non-essential international travel.

In cases where travelling is essential, the Foreign Ministry advises keeping the following in mind:

Before planning your trip, please consult the Foreign Ministry website for the infection rate in your planned country of destination.

Stay up to date with possible travel restrictions in your destination – please consult the Reisi Targalt website (link in Estonian), the EU's ReOpen portal, and, if necessary, contact the foreign mission of the country of destination for details.

Register your trip at the Foreign Ministry's Reisi Targalt website to allow us to notify you of possible travel restrictions.

Follow the recommendations of the Estonian Health Board for a safe flight to protect your health an that of others – if you show symptoms, please postpone your trip and contact your GP.

Take out travel insurance and carefully read the conditions of your insurance (including for travel interruptions caused by COVID-19).

At your destination, follow the instructions of local authorities and keep up to date with possible new restrictions.

On your return, follow the rules introduced in Estonia, monitor your health, and if you suspect you have been infected with the virus, contact your GP.

The foreign ministry stresses that countries can change their conditions for entry and stay at short notice. For more detailed information on the conditions of the destination country, we recommend contacting the representation or the relevant authorities of the country.

