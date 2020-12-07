Coronavirus round-up: November 30 - December 6

In total, 2,922 people were diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Estonia last week, rising from 2,353 the week before. There were 15 deaths.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is released every Monday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and we downloaded it from Koroonakaart which publishes data every day in English, Russian and Estonian.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview

New cases by week: There were 2,922 new cases last week - a new record high - and 15 deaths. The number of new cases increased by almost 600 compared to approximately 250 the week before.

Hospital admissions rose and new restrictions were imposed by the government. The majority of outbreaks are focused around schools and workplaces.

The virus is spreading fast in Ida-Viru County and additional resources have been sent to support the health care system and hospitals are asking for additional volunteers to help with their work. Cases are increasing in Tartu County and scheduled treatment has started to be reorganized due to the increasing number of hospital admissions. The highest number of cases was recorded in Harju County.

The government has not ruled out introducing new restrictions over Christmas to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The Health Board has said: "The Estonian healthcare system is at a risk of being overburdened." It has been said previously that Estonia has beds to admit between 350-400 coronavirus patients to hospital and as of Monday (December 7) morning, 265 people are being treated in hospital.

New restrictions were introduced on Saturday limiting the number of people allowed in shops to 50 percent capacity and ordering entertainment establishments to close between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Currently, the Health Board is monitoring over 28,000 people for coronavirus. There are 22 outbreaks in the northern region, 31 in the eastern region, 24 in the southern region and three in the west.

The 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 is 396.62, a week ago it was 335.9.

New cases by day November 30 - December 6: Two days set records for more than 500 cases, on three days more than 400 cases were reported and there was one day each with less than 300 and 200 cases, respectively.

There were 15 deaths compared to 26 the week before. The highest number on a single day was five.

New cases by county: New cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in residents of every county in Estonia last week. The map below shows the highest number of cases were in Harju, Ida-Viru and Tartu counties. All three countries set new records for the number of cases reported in a single week.

After plateauing somewhat last week, Harju County's cases increased by almost 300 cases last week. Many of the outbreaks are in workplaces and over 75 cases were diagnosed in one carehome.

Ida-Viru County's cases rose from 579 to 736. The majority of the outbreaks are connected to workplaces or schools.

Tartu County's cases increased from 241 to 272, the smallest weekly rise since the end of October.

Saare County's cases more than doubled from nine to 20, the highest number in a week on the island since the end of April.

Võru County saw an increase from 38 to 54, but it was a smaller rise than the week before when numbers trebled.

Pärnu County's cases feel for the second week in a row from 50 to 44.

You can add or take away data from the graph by clicking on the colored dots at the bottom. The six counties included on the graph have the highest numbers of cases.

Hospital releases: There was also an increase in people being released from hospital, rising from 93 to 111.

Positive and negative tests by week: A total of 35,618 tests were analyzed last week across Estonia, which is in line with the previous two weeks which both saw more than 35,000 tests analyzed.

Last week, 2,922 tests were positive and 32,696 were negative.

The significant rise in tests over the past three weeks is because the Health Board now reports all tests analyzed on a single day rather instead of only primary tests.

Deaths

Deaths by week: Deaths fell from 26 to 15. In total, there have been 134 COVID-19 related deaths in Estonia.

Deaths by age and gender: Data shows that 15 people died last week, but the Health Board announced in press releases that 17 people were recorded as dying from coronavirus last week.

The Health Board said seven women and 10 men died and the majority were over 80. The below data was published by the Health Board last week:

The below statistics are from koroonakaart and are not up to date. We will try and find and publish the correct data next week.

Coronavirus highlights November 30 - December 6:

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!") this week, which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere you may come in to contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

Download 'HOIA'

Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

