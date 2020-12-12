Lutsar: Record cases caused by backlog of previous days' tests

Member of the government's scientific council and professor of virology Irja Lutsar told newspaper Postimees the record number of new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday is the combined result of yesterday and previous days' tests which have been unreported.

Lutsar told the newspaper that some of the tests were taken earlier this week and announced today which explains why on previous days the cases reported have been much lower.

"The total number of infections this week is higher than last week. But I think we should first wait to see what the impact of the current restrictions will be. Today's numbers do not yet reflect the effectiveness of the new restrictions," Lutsar said, calling on people to continue to follow the rules.

On Saturday, the Health Board announced that 760 new cases of coronavirus had been diagnosed in the last 24 hours - a new record.

On Friday, the agency said 357 new cases were confirmed in the previous 24 hours, which was much lower than the two days previous which both had more than 500 cases.

Below you can see the number of new cases and deaths announced each day by the Health Board (Terviseamet) for the last seven days, December 5-11.

--

