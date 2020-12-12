Lutsar: Record cases caused by backlog of previous days' tests ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Irja Lutsar
Irja Lutsar Source: ERR / Siim Lõvi
News

Member of the government's scientific council and professor of virology Irja Lutsar told newspaper Postimees the record number of new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday is the combined result of yesterday and previous days' tests which have been unreported.

Lutsar told the newspaper that some of the tests were taken earlier this week and announced today which explains why on previous days the cases reported have been much lower.

"The total number of infections this week is higher than last week. But I think we should first wait to see what the impact of the current restrictions will be. Today's numbers do not yet reflect the effectiveness of the new restrictions," Lutsar said, calling on people to continue to follow the rules.

On Saturday, the Health Board announced that 760 new cases of coronavirus had been diagnosed in the last 24 hours - a new record.

On Friday, the agency said 357 new cases were confirmed in the previous 24 hours, which was much lower than the two days previous which both had more than 500 cases.

Below you can see the number of new cases and deaths announced each day by the Health Board (Terviseamet) for the last seven days, December 5-11.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:21

More people requiring aid than Estonian foodbank can provide

15:56

Finance ministry: Virtual currency service providers require more attention

15:08

Lutsar: Record cases caused by backlog of previous days' tests

14:51

Telia: People in Estonia more mobile than during spring coronavirus wave

13:55

Police, Border Guard Board crisis reserve starts to form

13:02

Health Board: 760 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, six deaths Updated

12:27

20,000 face masks to be distributed to Ida-Viru County residents

11:44

Seven coalition members may vote against marriage referendum draft

10:10

Unemployment fund has found 500 new carers and nurses

09:24

Researcher: 350 covid hospital patients at Christmas is positive scenario

08:16

Airlines keen to restart flights from Tallinn

07:40

Ida-Viru County coronavirus restrictions enter into force

11.12

Tallinn allows primary pupils to study in school if necessary

11.12

Election of new Narva mayor postponed again

11.12

EU member states agree on common climate goal for 2030

11.12

Coronavirus map: Estonia's infection rate surpasses UK, France and Germany

11.12

Mayor: Tallinn not to send students to school break earlier

11.12

"Undergods" art director Elo Soode nominated for UK film award

11.12

Helme threatens oil plant opponents with leaving EU

11.12

Health Board: 358 new coronavirus cases added, one death Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: