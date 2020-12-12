760 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed and six people died during the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Saturday. The earlier lower figure reported by the agency was based on preliminary data.

Six people infected with the coronavirus died during the last day: a 89-year-old woman, an 83-year-old man, a 78-year-old man, a 75-year-old man, a 74-year-old woman and a 68-year-old woman. A total of 148 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

402 cases were reported in Harju County and 302 of those were in Tallinn. There were 211 cases recorded in Ida-Viru County and 51 in Tartu County.

There were 18 cases in Pärnu County, 14 in Võru, 12 in Lääne-Viru, nine in Rapla County and five each in Lääne and Valga counties. There were four positive cases each in Järva, Põlva and Viljandi counties and three each in Jõgeva and Saaremaa counties. Two cases were reported to Hiiu. Additionally, there were 13 cases with no information in the population register.

In total, 7,698 tests were analyzed which is a positive share of 9.87 percent.

760 is the highest number of cases diagnosed on any day so far. The previous high figure was 561 on December 4.

The 14-day infection rate is 453.06 per 100,000 inhabitants. Yesterday, it was 424.24 and there were 358 new cases.

As of Saturday morning, there are 268 patients needing hospital treatment, 24 in intensive care and 16 are using ventilators.

Since February, 542,000 tests have been carried out in Estonia. There have been a total of 17,713 primary positive tests (3.2 percent of the total number of tests).

More detailed statistics on corona tests can be viewed on the Health Board's website or on Koroonakaart.

Situation by region

Approximately 28,000 people are being monitored by the Health Board

The Northern Regional Department is monitoring more than 16,700 people and 2,944 of those are ill.

There are more than 6,200 people being monitored by the Eastern Regional Department with 1,510 ill.

More than 4,000 people are monitored by the Southern Regional Department, of whom 727 are infected.

The Western Regional Department is monitoring more than 1,000 people with 190 ill people.

Health Board: Let's reduce the number of close contact events and break down the chain of infection

The Estonian healthcare system is at risk of being overburdened, the Health Board has said:

"Our aim is to stop the increasing spread of the virus and to attempt to stabilise the situation, in order to be able to work towards achieving a decline in the number of new cases.

"With this in mind, Christmas and New Year's Eve will have to be different this year. Please only celebrate Christmas with your closest family members. Before getting together with your loved ones, make sure that everyone is healthy. Keep a reasonable distance from your family members during Christmas celebrations.

"The disease has an incubation period, so you should already be avoiding coming into close contact with people now in order to prevent potential infection and to allow you to be able to spend Christmas with your family. Consider carefully any trips outside your home. Use online channels to take care of your errands if possible. Do your Christmas shopping at a time at which there are less people in the shops. Carry out contactless shopping online.

"We also strongly urge everyone not to travel abroad during the winter holidays. Any trips to foreign countries should be postponed due to the high spread of coronavirus in other countries."

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

