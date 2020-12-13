Day brings 344 new COVID-19 cases

Data from the Health Board suggests 3,535 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus were analyzed in the past day of which 344 or 9.7 percent came back positive.

The case rate per 100,000 people for the last 14 days is 452.1, with initial positives making up 8.6 percent of total tests.

As of the morning of December 13, 286 people are being treated in hospitals for an increase of 18 since Saturday. Seventeen people are on respiratory support (up from 16) and 26 are in the ICU (up from 24).

A single person (90) died of the coronavirus in the last day. In all, 149 people with COVID-19 have died in Estonia.

Harju County saw the most new cases at 212, with Ida-Viru County seeing 72 new diagnoses.

The Health Board is monitoring over 28,000 people

The agency's northern regional headquarters is monitoring over 17,300 people 3,216 of whom are ill.

Health Board East is monitoring over 5,900 people who include 1,552 patients.

Health Board South is keeping tabs on over 4,000 people and 727 infected.

The board's western regional command is monitoring over 1,020 people of whom 220 have taken ill.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people was greatest in Ida-Viru County(1,067.3) on December 12, coming to 522.8 for Tallinn and Harju County and 325.5 in Tartu.

