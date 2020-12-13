Ratas ends self-isolation period ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said that because his second COVID-19 test also came back negative, he will no longer have to remain in isolation and will return to work.

"I will be returning to normal life. The COVID-19 test a close contact of a diagnosed person can take on the tenth day of isolation proved negative," Ratas wrote on social media.

"Because infection is possible everywhere, I will be maintaining my recent schedule of trying to work remotely and avoiding contact outside my family," the prime minister added.

Jüri Ratas said last week that he has been in contact with a COVID-19-positive person that caused him to cancel a visit to Ida-Viru County last week and isolate.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:50

Day brings 344 new COVID-19 cases

10:10

Cities trying to avoid New Year's Eve crowds

08:55

Kuressaare Town Hall celebrates 350th anniversary

07:32

Ratas ends self-isolation period

12.12

Former U.S. Secretary of State awarded Estonian Order of Merit

12.12

More people requiring aid than Estonian foodbank can provide

12.12

Finance ministry: Virtual currency service providers require more attention

12.12

Lutsar: Record cases caused by backlog of previous days' tests

12.12

Telia: People in Estonia more mobile than during spring coronavirus wave

12.12

Police, Border Guard Board crisis reserve starts to form

12.12

Health Board: 760 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, six deaths Updated

12.12

20,000 face masks to be distributed to Ida-Viru County residents

12.12

Seven coalition members may vote against marriage referendum draft

12.12

Unemployment fund has found 500 new carers and nurses

12.12

Researcher: 350 covid hospital patients at Christmas is positive scenario

12.12

Airlines keen to restart flights from Tallinn

12.12

Ida-Viru County coronavirus restrictions enter into force

11.12

Tallinn allows primary pupils to study in school if necessary

11.12

Election of new Narva mayor postponed again

11.12

EU member states agree on common climate goal for 2030

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: