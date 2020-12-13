Ratas ends self-isolation period

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said that because his second COVID-19 test also came back negative, he will no longer have to remain in isolation and will return to work.

"I will be returning to normal life. The COVID-19 test a close contact of a diagnosed person can take on the tenth day of isolation proved negative," Ratas wrote on social media.

"Because infection is possible everywhere, I will be maintaining my recent schedule of trying to work remotely and avoiding contact outside my family," the prime minister added.

Jüri Ratas said last week that he has been in contact with a COVID-19-positive person that caused him to cancel a visit to Ida-Viru County last week and isolate.

