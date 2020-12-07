news

Latvia to rescue at European Council as Estonian leadership in quarantine

News
Krišjanis Karinš (red tie) with Jüri Ratas earlier this year.
Krišjanis Karinš (red tie) with Jüri Ratas earlier this year. Source: Office of the Government of the Republic of Estonia
News

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjanis Karinš is to substitute for his Estonian opposite number Jüri Ratas (Center) at the last European Council meeting of the year, as the latter is quarantining after coming into contact with an individual who latter tested positive for coronavirus.

The meeting takes place in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday and Friday.

While Ratas tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, he has to remain in isolation until the following Saturday.

Heads of state or government represent the 27 EU member states at European Council meetings. President Kersti Kaljulaid is also in quarantine for the same reason as Ratas, and has also returned negative for a COVID-19 test.

Ratas cut short a working visit to Ida-Viru County Friday morning after receiving notification of his work-related close contact, which had taken place earlier in the week. The individual later tested positive for coronavirus.

Ratas is conducting business remotely via video link and says he feels fine.

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

