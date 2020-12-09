Prime minister: About turn on schools closure result of long consultations ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The prime minister on Friday's Ida-Viru County visit.
The prime minister on Friday's Ida-Viru County visit. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Wednesday's decision to send schools on their Christmas vacation early came after several consultations with experts and lengthy assessment of the situation in Estonia's healthcare system, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas says.

Ratas told ERR Wednesday that: "Yes, we had a government cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning where [head of the government's coronavirus scientific council professor] Irja Lutsar gave a presentation. Consultation continued after that. We know how the coronavirus is still propagating today. Our medical sector is also in a very difficult situation. Perhaps if we look at scheduled treatment, we don't have anywhere else to go next, beyond cancellation [of scheduled treatments]. One Wednesday we ended up making a one-size-fits-all decision on schools. This was based on various consultations."

The announcement means not only all schools but also universities and other higher education institutions break up for Christmas in effect at the weekend (the restriction officially enters into force on Monday December 14 – ed.), a volte face on earlier pronouncements government ministers had made, to the effect that they weren't in favor of schools in Ida-Viru County alone going to distance learning.

Remote e-learning is off the table as well, except in some individual cases, and the only type of sports, hobby and leisure activities involving schoolchildren which can take place nationwide involve one-to-one sessions.

However, Ratas also told ERR that while the cabinet opted not to put schools on remote learning, as took place in the spring wave of the pandemic, they could do so by their own decision where possible.

Education minister Jaak Aab (Center) had said Tuesday that he wasn't in favor of closing schools ahead of Christmas, as it would mean that schoolchildren might congregate in public places, with the risk of a repeat performance of the spring break, which saw several COVID-19 outbreaks originate as a result of this.

Schools and higher education institutions will remain shut until the planned first day of the next semester, on January 11. At present this date is still in place, though Ratas said that the situation would be reassessed in late December.

Ratas added that "If the infection [rate] goes down, we want to open the schools as soon as possible."

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:51

Coronavirus outbreak at Ida-Viru County convent

14:41

Imre Sooäär: Fear is the most contagious virus

14:31

Hospital chief: Healthcare on brink of crisis, hinges on public's behavior

14:00

Prime minister: About turn on schools closure result of long consultations

13:20

Jevgeni Ossinovski: The government has completely failed in the second wave

12:32

Schools to close Monday, Ida-Viru County in lockdown

12:08

Vabamu Museum of Occupation and Freedom collecting Soviet Christmas photos

12:04

Prime Minister joins von der Leyen, Merkel to launch EU digital initiative

11:42

Estonia doubles down on EU climate goals ahead of European Council meeting

11:15

Ministry: Foreign student numbers fall slightly in pandemic year

10:50

Minister of Social Affairs: Government can't overreact with restrictions

10:31

Health Board: 547 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, two deaths Updated

10:11

Tallinn prefers earlier school Christmas holidays to distance learning

10:11

Survey: Estonia's wealthy third-highest polluters in Europe

09:41

Statistics: Job vacancies fall by a quarter to Q3 2020

09:07

TULE finally registers as political party

08:39

Ratings: Estonia 200 overtakes EKRE

08.12

Two employees at Lääne County care home test positive for coronavirus

08.12

Ecological NGO calls for balance on long-term forestry plan committee

08.12

Drug ring boss and accomplices sent down for several years in prison

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: