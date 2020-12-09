Coronavirus outbreak at Ida-Viru County convent

An orthodox convent in Ida-Viru County is the latest location to see a coronavirus outbreak.

Health Board (Terviseamet) media adviser Merilin Vernik told ERR that as of Wednesday, the outbreak, at the Kuremäe Convent, numbered 11 individuals, those this figure could rise.

Ida-Viru County has a total of 35 outbreaks county-wide, Vernik added, though the viral spread is such that coronavirus can be contracted at any location, including away from any of the outbreaks' sites.

Churches in Estonia can under current regulations continue services, if they adhere to the 50 percent occupancy requirement, social distancing via the 2+2 rule, and use face-masks and disinfectants.

The government has also called on churches and religious leaders to take the necessary precautionary steps, particularly at communion.

The Kuremäe Convent, also known as the Pühtitsa Dormition Convent, located in the centre of Kuremäe, was established in 1891, and is the only functioning Russian Orthodox convent in Estonia

