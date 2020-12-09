Ester Öpik appointed Tallinn coronavirus prevention coordinator

Former northern district Health Board (Terviseamet) chief Ester Öpik has a new job working as a COVID-19 prevention measures coordinator at Tallinn City Government.

Öpik, who was a familiar face at press conferences during the initial spring coronavirus wave, announced she was leaving the Health Board last week, citing work pressures, and will start in her new post on Thursday.

Other appointments at the city government are former culture ministry undersecretary Hillar Sein, who has been appointed head of the city's culture and sports board, starting in the new year, and Raido Roop, who will head up Tallinn's strategic planning service, a new department.

Rooop had worked at the ministry of finance for the last eight years, and headed the ministry's public administration and public service department since 2018.

The new Tallinn city strategic planning service starts its activities in the new year.

