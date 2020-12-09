A total of 547 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Two people who had contracted the virus have died during that time.

Over half the cases came in Harju County, the most populous region of Estonia, where there were 283 instances, 221 of these in Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County, which has the highest per capita COVID-19 rate of any of Estonia's 15 counties, posted 125 new cases, while Tartu County saw 52.

A total of 5,699 primary coronavirus tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, the board says, meaning a 9.6 percent positive rate.

Estonia's new 14-day average infection rate per 100,000 people now stands at 414.98.

The highest number of single cases recorded in a single day during the pandemic so far was Saturday, where 561 new cases were reported.

The two reported deaths bring the total to 139 since the pandemic began.

Regional breakdown

Rapla County saw 16 new cases. 10 cases were registered in Pärnu and Võru County, 9 nine cases in Lääne County, 8 cases each in Põlva and Lääne-Viru Counties.

In Hiiu, Saare, Jõgeva and Valga Counties, three cases each were registered. Viljandi saw two and Järva County one new case.

Ida-Viru County's rate rose to 1011.5, in Harju County the rate is 458.8 and in Tartu County 343.7.

Over 27 000 people observed by the Health Board

The Northern Regional Department is monitoring over 15, 100, from whom, 2,686 people are infected.

The Easters Regional Department is monitoring over 6,700, from whom, 1,458 are infected.

There are more than 4,700 people monitored by the Southern Regional Department, of whom 761 are infected.

More than 900 people are monitored by the Western Regional Department, of whom 176 are infected.

More detailed information is available on the koroonakaart site here.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep

your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

https://www.hoia.me/