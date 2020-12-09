Tallinn prefers earlier school Christmas holidays to distance learning

At a meeting held with the city leaders on Tuesday, December 8, the school principals of schools located in Tallinn came out in support of going on the Christmas vacation a week earlier, due to both the increase in the coronavirus cases and the increasing workload of the schools' personnel. However, the decision to go on holiday earlier itself has to be made by the government.

The Mayor of Tallinn, Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), said that instead of widening or establishing complete distance learning, a clear message should be sent, which can be adopted by all general education schools.

"When currently the question is whether to send the students to distance learning for a week before the start of the Christmas holiday or bring the holiday forward, Tallinn supports sending children on the holiday. I don't find it reasonable to go on distance learning a week before the start of the holiday," Kõlvart noted.

The mayor added that the specific needs of students should be ensured and for example, schools with special education needs and elementary schools should be able to continue with contact learning until December 23.

The mayor said that preventive measures used since September - dispersing, disinfecting, partial distance learning and thermal imaging cameras have worked well, but the increase in the number of cases in schools is worrying.

