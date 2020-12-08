Two employees at Lääne County care home test positive for coronavirus

Another nursing home is the scene of potential coronavirus outbreak, after two staff members tested positive for the virus.

The two employees, at the Lossipark nursing home Koluvere, Lääne County, tested positive for the illness, meaning all residents and the rest of the staff, a total of around 150 people, are to be tested in the coming days, local daily Lääne Elu reports (link in Estonian).

Whether the two staff picked up COVID-19 from the same place or separately is not clear yet, Kadri Juhkam, head of the Health Board's (Terviseamet) western region, said, though the home's director, Kristo Priimägi, said that both picked up the illness at the same time – last Wednesday – adding no other employees or residents have exhibited symptoms.

A recent care home outbreak in Loksa, Harju County, saw 72 residents (out of 99) plus five staff return COVID-19-positive.

Lääne County, not to be confused with Lääne-Viru County, is itself one of the least-affected regions of Estonia in the pandemic so far, having posted 100 cases to date, and 36 currently active cases (the figures for Harju County are 7,810 and 2,671 respectively).

