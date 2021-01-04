Pärnu care home to open two buildings with 50 new places in 2021 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Development of new buildings at Tammiste care home.
Source: ERR
Tammiste care home in Pärnu County will open two new buildings in 2021, adding a total of 50 places. One building is already completed, the second was roofed over the Christmas holidays. In May, once landscaping is finished, the buildings will be handed over to Pärnu city government.

The new houses are set side-by-side under a pine forest, some way away from the existing care home buildings. The completed building is modern and equipped with geothermal heating and many amenities that could be quite foreign for residents. There are 30 places in the new house.

Mayor of Pärnu Romek Krosenkranius said the city initially planned to repair the primary building, built in 1944, but that would have cost about as much as two new houses. The new buildings set the city back nearly €2 million.

"Half a million is EU support money and €1.5 million the city invested. There will be both one-person and two-person rooms, so the client can always choose if they want to be in a single-person room, a little more expensive, or in a two-person room. But both options are comfortable and modern. We can let new residents in spring," the mayor said.

The building in construction is close to being a zero energy house, with solar panels planned for the roof, and it also has geothermal heating. Both buildings are developed by Optimus Ehitus and a company board member noted that there have not been any issues with development.

"Development has gone well. The first house is ready, transfer procedures are in process. The second house has been built for two months, it is under a roof in principle, it will be covered at the start of the new year. We have been able to coordinate all project solutions with the client. Everything has gone well," said Optimus Ehitus board member Alar Saarik.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

