Latest care home coronavirus outbreak numbers 22 cases

Tests conducted Tuesday found 20 cases among the Lossipark nursing home's residents, in Koluvere, and two from its staff, along with the two employees who had earlier tested positive.

Care home manager Kristo Priimägi told the show noone has been hospitalized; one resident has a mild fever.

The facility is housed in three buildings, with the cases found only in one of them, AK reported.

"We have reorganized work so that the coronavirus positive and negative people are separated, with a buffer zone between the two. Naturally, a second round of testing will be carried out, most likely in several batches," Priimägi said.

As with many care home residents, some of the cases found at the home are not recorded against Lääne County's daily figures for Wednesday, which the Health Board said stood at nine, as they have domiciles entered into the population registry in other counties.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!