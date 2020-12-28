Coronavirus outbeaks reported in Lääne-Viru, Ida-Viru care homes

More than 90 people have tested positive for coronavirus at a care home in Lääne-Viru County, the latest in a series of care homes in the east of Estonia to report an outbreak of COVID-19.

After one employee tested positive at Imastu care home in Lääne-Viru County, all 85 residents underwent testing which confirmed 78 cases of coronavirus on Saturday (December 26). Additionally, 29 employees were tested and 15 tested positive.

Marje Muusikus, the head of the Health Board's eastern region, told ERR finding new members of staff is difficult during the holiday period so an ambulance is now onsite to assist.

Outbreaks of coronavirus have also been reported in care homes in Kohtla-Järve, Narva-Jõesuu and Sillamäe.

