More introduced COVID-19 cases from Russia than any other country

Coronavirus testing line at Tallinn Airport.
Coronavirus testing line at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Coronavirus cases introduced into Estonia from outside the country have come from a range of different countries, with cases originating in the Russian Federation being the largest component, though still a minority of the total.

Of the 364 cases introduced from outside Estonia since November 1, 83 cases came from the Russian Federation, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says.

Other significant countries of origin are Finland and Ukraine (51 cases each), Sweden (30) Romania (17), Belarus and Poland (11 each), the U.K. (nine), Latvia and Denmark (eight).

The number of countries whence at least one new case has arrived in Estonia in the past month or total 35, the board told ERR on Monday.

The highest number for any week during that time came in the second week of November, when 82 cases were brought in, the board says.

Since then, and with stricter travel restrictions as COVID-19 rates rise Europe-wide, the figure has remained between 62 and 67 cases per week, the board adds.

Estonia shares a land border with Russia; Ida-Viru County, adjacent to the northeastern stretch of the border, has the highest coronavirus rate at present at over 800 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared with a little over half that in Harju County.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

